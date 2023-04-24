Innovative Digital Marketing and eCommerce Focused Hot Tub and Home Leisure Business Model Supercharges Sales and Profits for ENTREPRENEURS!

MEAFORD, Ontario, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s innovative digital marketing and eCommerce focused hot tub and home leisure brand invites entrepreneurs and business owners to take advantage of a unique, turnkey independent dealer franchise designed to supercharge sales and profits in a way heretofore unrealized. Northern Leisure Products has identified five key reasons current independent businesses can benefit from becoming a local dealer partner or regional distributor:



Premium Hot Tubs, Outdoor Saunas, Gazebos, Muskoka Chairs and more in up to 12 Canadian Warehouses. National, Regional and Local Digital Marketing Support with an Automated, High-Quality Lead Generation System. Easy to Understand and Implement Sales and Marketing Concepts. No Nonsense Hot Tub Guarantee Program. Order Everything Online from your Desktop Computer or Smartphone.



This is a low-risk, high-reward opportunity for many existing businesses, including those that offer sheds, furniture, fireplaces, home renovations, saunas, pools, decks and more.

“We are an online, digital marketing and eCommerce based hot tub company like no other,” said Len Carter, managing partner of Northern brands, who has decades of hot tub experience across Canada and throughout the world. “Our advanced understanding and approach to digital marketing produces highly qualified leads for the business owner.”

Anna Morozova, General Manager of PPEX Inc., saw the possibilities of growing her longstanding Pool Parts Express without adding too many SKUs and with no need for extra rent. After shopping around other hot tub brands, she chose Northern Hot Tubs because of the digital business model, the protected territory and the experienced Canadian staff.

“We liked what they were offering,” Morozova said. “The fact the team is super knowledgeable to get the info we needed was a key thing for me. Everything is straightforward – no hidden this, this, this and this. You get this, and everything is included. There’s basically nothing more to it.”

Northern Hot Tubs is known for offering all-inclusive, premium products at sensible prices that the customer can see and appreciate. This includes premium hot tubs, plug-and-play hot tubs, accessories, and water care products. The Northern Leisure brand includes premium cedar saunas, foldable resin Muskoka chairs, aluminum hot tub gazebos and more.

NORTHERN PROVIDES LEADS - AUTOMATICALLY

Interested entrepreneurs don’t have to worry about keeping traditional business hours, maintaining high stock levels, implementing and managing complex digital marketing campaigns or hiring expensive commissioned sales staff. Your cell phone and a laptop computer are all you need to book sales appointments at times that are convenient for you.

ORDERING, CHECKING INVENTORY AND GETTING SUPPORT ARE ALL A CLICK AWAY

Electronic turnkey fulfillment translates to better pricing for your customers. And having all your questions answered for you at the tip of your fingers means you can prepare to meet your new customers in complete confidence.



NORTHERN PROTECTS YOUR TERRITORY

Whether you become one of our 12 distributors across Canada and help provide service to the local dealers or want to be a local dealer, you will be the only Northern partner in a well-defined area. By working together, we provide premium products backed by excellent customer service, evident in our online reviews from many happy customers.

NORTHERN IS BY CANADIANS, FOR CANADIANS

We started our company to provide our fellow Canadian friends and neighbours with an affordable and enjoyable backyard luxury experience. We were born in the North, grew up there, and still live and love the North. We help our partners with almost everything you need to succeed, including MARKETING, PRODUCT DISPLAY, SALES, INSTALLATION and SERVICE systems.

And if you need one more reason to investigate this unique opportunity, consider this: According to Forbes Magazine, 1 of the top 5 post-pandemic entrepreneur investments is baby boomer services and care – specifically providing a new set of preventive health services to avoid hospitalization and creating a new vacation model to accommodate the elder population.

Northern checks both boxes. Hot water therapy's health and wellness benefits are immense, especially for the older population. And many people are foregoing travel in favour of investing in their backyards so they can “vacation” at home.



Interested business owners can contact Northern for a free, no-obligation consultation at sales@northernleisureproducts.com.

About Northern Hot Tubs and Northern Leisure Products:

Northern Leisure Products manages two consumer brands including Northern Hot Tubs which is Canada's all-inclusive online hot tub brand that sells and services premium hot tub and plug and play hot tubs with Canada-wide shipping. The Northern Leisure brand includes premium cedar saunas, aluminum hot tub gazebos, foldable premium resin Muskoka chairs and more. The Canadian Support Centre is located on beautiful Southern Georgian Bay in Meaford, Ontario. They are currently seeking business owners to take advantage of a unique turnkey business model that can supercharge your existing product line whether you are selling hot tubs or not. Simply contact us to learn more about becoming a regional distributor with an exclusive territory or a dealer partner interested in reaching more customers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4246712-fae3-41fa-adf2-e0acc13fecbb