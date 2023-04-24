United States and Canada Waste Management and Circular Economy Market Outlook 2023: Higher Adoption of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Initiatives and Policies

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States and Canada Waste Management and Circular Economy Market Outlook 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States and Canada waste management market is estimated to be $578.18 billion in 2022 and is likely to register a 9.6% CAGR by 2023.
This study identifies companies to watch in the United States and Canada waste management and circular economy market and analyzes the factors driving and restraining its growth. It focuses on the following segments: collection, transportation, sorting & separation, reuse & recycling, energy recovery, and landfill management & RNG generation. The analyst provides revenue forecasts and analysis and determines the growth opportunities emerging from this space that market participants can leverage.
The waste management and circular economy market of the United States and Canada is in full growth. With new recycling targets that must be reached before 2030 and current recycling values close to 30%, countries and stakeholders should focus on improving waste segregation at source, source separation, materials recovery facility optimization, and recycling facilities.
Incorporating digital solutions based on artificial intelligence and machine learning will be vital to boosting this market in the coming years and getting closer to the proposed recycling rates.
Without neglecting the need to decarbonize this industry and carry out proper emissions management, the market for the management of gases from landfills for generating renewable natural gas (RNG) will see a substantial boost.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Analysis Highlights
- Top Predictions for 2023
2. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Waste Management and Circular Economy Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Growth Environment
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
4. Macroeconomic Factors
- Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Outlook by Country
- Population by Country and US Region
5. Waste Management Index, 2022
- Assumptions
- 2022 Waste Management Index by Country
- Packaging Recycling Rate by Region, United States
- Materials Recovery Facilities (MRFs), United States
- Landfills Overview, United States
6. Revenue Trends, 2023
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unites States National Recycling Targets
7. Waste Management and Circular Economy Market Predictions, 2023
- Prediction 1 - Higher Adoption of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Initiatives and Policies
- Prediction 2 - Promotion of Circular Economy Initiatives to Reduce Waste and Increase Reuse and Recycling
- Prediction 3 - The RNG Segment Expands
- Prediction 4 - Increased Recycling of Plastic Packaging
8. Collection Segment Outlook, 2023
9. Transportation Segment Outlook, 2023
10. Sorting & Separation Segment Outlook, 2023
11. Reuse & Recycling Segment Outlook, 2023
12. Energy Recovery Segment Outlook, 2023
13. Landfill Management & RNG Generation Segment Outlook, 2023
14. Regional Predictions, 2023
- West US
- Midwest US
- Northeast US
- South US
- Canada
- Waste Management Value Chain Competitors
- Competitors for Digitalization of the Waste Management Market
- Companies to Watch
15. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Improvement of Recycling Rates and MRF Infrastructure
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Transportation Segment Decarbonization
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Incorporate Digital Solutions in the Collection Segment
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Anaerobic Digestion to Reduce Organic Waste in Landfills
16. Conclusions
