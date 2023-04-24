|Series
|RIKV 23 0621
|RIKV 23 0816
|Settlement Date
|04/26/2023
|04/26/2023
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|19,050
|12,550
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|98.737
|/
|8.223
|97.446
|/
|8.424
|Total Number of Bids Received
|19
|12
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|25,150
|16,250
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|16
|8
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|16
|8
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.737
|/
|8.223
|97.446
|/
|8.424
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.862
|/
|7.400
|97.720
|/
|7.500
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|98.737
|/
|8.223
|97.446
|/
|8.424
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|98.760
|/
|8.072
|97.497
|/
|8.252
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.862
|/
|7.400
|97.720
|/
|7.500
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.657
|/
|8.751
|97.403
|/
|8.570
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.749
|/
|8.144
|97.478
|/
|8.316
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.32
|1.29
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 23 0621 - RIKV 23 0816
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND