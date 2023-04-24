Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 23 0621 - RIKV 23 0816

Series RIKV 23 0621RIKV 23 0816
Settlement Date 04/26/202304/26/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 19,05012,550
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 98.737/8.22397.446/8.424
Total Number of Bids Received 1912
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 25,15016,250
Total Number of Successful Bids 168
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 168
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 98.737/8.22397.446/8.424
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 98.862/7.40097.720/7.500
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 98.737/8.22397.446/8.424
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 98.760/8.07297.497/8.252
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.862/7.40097.720/7.500
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.657/8.75197.403/8.570
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 98.749/8.14497.478/8.316
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.321.29