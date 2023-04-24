$1.4 Billion String Wound Filter Materials Market - Global Forecast to 2027 with Micronics, Barnet Europe, Hyosung, Johns Manville, and COATS Group Dominating

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global String Wound Filter Materials Market by Yarn Type (PP, Cotton), Core Materials (PP, Stainless Steel), End-use Industry (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical & Petrochemical, Food & Beverage), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The world market for string wound filter materials is approximated to be USD 1.4 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.5%.

Out of the two string wound filter yarn type types (polypropylene & cotton), polypropylene yarn type has the largest market share. The growing end-use industries such as water & wastewater treatment, chemical & petrochemicals and food & beverages are expected to drive the market.

The increasing investments in water & wastewater treatment industry in emerging economies like China and India are also likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

By Yarn Type, Polypropylene yarn accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The low cost and compatibility of the yarn with chemicals & water are the key factors making polypropylene the most preferred yarn type. Cotton accounted for the second-largest yarn after polypropylene yarn type among the string wound filter materials.

There are different types of cotton yarns available for the construction of string wound filters, such as natural cotton, natural cotton blend (a blend of natural cotton and polyester fibers), and FDA-approved bleached cotton. These yarns can withstand temperatures nearly to the polypropylene but are relatively less compatible with certain chemicals.

By Core Material, Polypropylene material accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In this report, the string wound filter materials market is divided into three types of core material: polypropylene, stainless steel and others. Other core materials include tinned steel and glass-filled polypropylene.

Due to low cost and chemical compatibility polypropylene material in core is preferred by various end-use industries. This characteristics make polypropylene core to hold largest market share in core material for string wound filters followed by stainless steel core.

304 and 316 are the stainless steel cores commercially used for string wound filters. Stainless steel cores can withstand temperatures up to 400oC, which makes them suitable for high-temperature operations.

By End-use Industry, food & beverages accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

String wound filters in the food & beverage industry are used for the filtration of food ingredients and fluids. FDA approved materials are generally preferred for the construction of these string wound filters. Polypropylene, bleached cotton, and rayon are yarns that are FDA-approved materials used as yarn materials.

The growing food & beverage industry is expected to drive the demand for string wound filter materials in the industry segment. The growing population and increasing preference for packaged foods are the key factors making food & beverages one of the world's largest and fastest-growing markets for string wound filter materials.

Asia-Pacific is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the string wound filter materials market during the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific region is the hub of foreign investments and growing industrial sectors largely due to low-cost labor and cheap availability of lands.

Due to this, manufacturing industries are increasing, which helps to increase the demand for string wound filter materials. In addition to this, the demand for string wound filter materials in this region is also attributed to the growing food and beverages industry.

India in Asia-Pacific region accounted for highest CAGR in the string wound filter materials market, followed by China and South Korea. These countries are projected to witness a steady increase in consumption between 2022 and 2027.

Competitive landscape

The key players in this market are Micronics Inc. (US), Barnet Europe (Germany), Hyosung Corporation (South Korea), Johns Manville (US), and COATS Group (US).

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Significant Opportunities for Players in String Wound Filter Materials Market

Asia-Pacific String Wound Filter Materials Market, by Type and Country, in 2021

String Wound Filter Materials Market, by Key Countries

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand from End-use Industries and Government Initiatives for Stringent Water Treatment Norms

Growing Desalination Industry

Preference for String Wound Filters due to High Dirt-Holding Capacity and Low Cost

Replacement Market for String Wound Filter Cartridges

Restraints

Problems Related to Media Migration and Chemical Leaching Affecting Usability of String Wound Filters

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Glass Fiber String Wound Filters from Chemical & Petrochemical Industry

High Growth in Emerging Economies Such as Southeast Asian (SEA) Countries

Challenges

Availability of Alternative Filter Media

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Factors Affecting Selection of String Wound Filters

Material Parameters

Dimensional and Performance Parameters

Supply Chain Analysis

Cost Structure and Pricing Analysis

Cost Structure

Pricing Analysis

Customer Buying Behavior (Needs and Expectations, Decision-Making Process)

Procurement Variation

New Plant Expansion

Repair and Maintenance Activities

Yc and Ycc Shift

Client's Hot Bets

Client's Clients Imperatives

Ecosystem Mapping

Case Study Analysis

Company Profiles

Key Players

Johns Manville

China Jushi Co. Ltd.

COATS Group PLC

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd.

Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation

Mmp Filtration Pvt. Ltd.

Micronics Engineered Filtration Group, Inc.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.

Chongqing Polycomp International Corp.

United Filters International

Toray Industries, Inc.

Hyosung Corporation

East Asia Textile Technology Ltd.

William Barnet & Son, LLC

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Other Players

AGY Holding Corp.

Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (CTG)

Gopani Product Systems

Feature-Tec

Hongtek Filtration Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Melko Filtration Co. Ltd.

Stradom SA

AJR Filtration

Shelco Filters

Coleman Filter Company, LLC

Trinity Filtration Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Cleanflow Filters

Valin Corporation

Eaton

Owens Corning

Reliance Industries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/97b17r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment