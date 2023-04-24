Fuse Integration and Raytheon Technologies Receive DoD Nunn-Perry Award for Mentor-Protégé Excellence

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuse Integration, a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm, and Raytheon Technologies, a leading aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide, today announced that the U.S. Department of Defense has recognized the companies with a prestigious 2022 Nunn-Perry Award for excellence in the DoD Mentor-Protégé Program. The award recognizes collaboration supporting warfighters by delivering capabilities across major defense programs.



“The DoD Mentor-Protégé Program has been a significant factor in maturing our company's production process for battlespace networking products and airborne integrated systems,” said Sumner Lee, CEO of Fuse. “We are immensely proud to be selected for the Nunn-Perry Award and are grateful to Raytheon Missiles and Defense for their leadership.”

Nunn-Perry Award recipients exhibit “exemplary protégé growth and developments” under their respective teaming agreements. In 2022, this Mentor-Protégé agreement helped fuel Fuse’s 43% revenue and workforce acceleration – a reflection of key defense contract awards and production ramp up of the company’s warfighter-focused communications and networking solutions.

“Supporting the DoD’s mission to deliver critical capabilities to the warfighter is a top priority at Raytheon Technologies,” said Lionel Boisvert, Deputy Director, Advanced Technology Sensors at Raytheon Missiles & Defense. “The Mentor-Protégé program is a highly effective way to expand the supply chain and foster the development of technical capabilities.”

Established in 1990, the DoD Mentor-Protégé Program assists DoD prime contractors in meeting their Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) subcontracting goals. The Program has since expanded, providing developmental assistance to Women-Owned Small Businesses, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses and others.

The Program celebrated this year's winners and their accomplishments on March 30, 2023 at the 2023 Mentor-Protégé Summit in Orlando, Florida.

About Fuse Integration

Fuse is a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm providing innovative communications, networking and computing solutions for defense customers. The company’s virtualized network systems, tactical edge network and airborne networking gateway products improve the sharing of information, video, text and voice among warfighters throughout airborne, maritime and ground environments. Fuse is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business with headquarters in San Diego and a corporate office in Washington, D.C. www.fuseintegration.com.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) is the world’s largest aerospace and defense company. Our global team of 180,000 employees pushes the limits of known science and redefines how we connect and protect our world. We are advancing aviation, building smarter defense systems and creating innovations to take us deeper into space. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

