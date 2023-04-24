Global Betavoltaic Cell Market Report to 2028: Betavoltaic Power Sources for Mobile Device Applications Drive Growth

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Betavoltaic Cell Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecasted, 2018-2028 By Isotopes Type (Tritium, Strontium, Krypton, Nickel, Others), By Shape (Rectangular and Cylindrical), By End User Industry, By Region, By Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global betavoltaic cell market is anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the forecast period, 2023-2028, and grow at a solid CAGR in the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Widetronix Inc

Qynergy Corporation

City Labs Inc

BetaBatt Inc

Arkenlight

Direct Kinetic Solutions

NDB Inc

A betavoltaic device, also known as a betavoltaic cell or battery, is a form of nuclear battery that uses semiconductor junctions to convert beta particles (also known as electrons) generated from a radioactive source into electric current. Tritium, an isotope of hydrogen, is a frequent source.

Betavoltaic systems employ a non-thermal conversion mechanism, turning the electron-hole pairs created by the ionization path of beta particles passing a semiconductor, comparing most nuclear power sources, which use nuclear radiation to generate heat which is then used to generate electricity.

In low-power electrical applications, such as implanted medical devices or military and space applications, where longevity of the energy source is required, betavoltaic power sources (and the related technology of alpha voltaic power sources) are particularly compatible.



Betavoltaic power sources for mobile device applications



A stacked design of isotope layers and energy conversion layers is included in a betavoltaic power source for mobile devices and mobile apps. The half-lives of the isotope layers are between 0.5 and 5 years, and they produce radiation with energies ranging from 15 to 200 keV.

The betavoltaic power source is set up to deliver enough power to run the portable gadget for the duration of its useful life. So, as the population grows, the need for mobile devices increases due to usage. Consequently, it is anticipated that the betavoltaic cell market will expand in the approaching year and register a significant CAGR in the projection.



Military & Defense Offer High Market Potential and Implantable Medical Devices Register Remarkable Betavoltaic Cell Consumption



Notable adoption by the healthcare sector has contributed significantly to the market expansion for betavoltaic cells. Betavoltaic batteries have a wide range of useful uses in the fields of surgery and healthcare. The market for implanted medical devices offers several options in addition to cardiac implantables like pacemakers and defibrillators.

Several medical device manufacturing firms have shown a preference for creating robust, scalable, portable, low-power devices that rely heavily on betavoltaic cells. The development of in-vivo medication delivery systems, cerebral neurostimulators, intraocular and cochlear implants, and infusion pumps are only a few of the extremely appealing fields. Other possible application areas for betavoltaic battery manufacturers include in-vivo electronic medical tags and brain-to-computer interface systems.

Additionally, there are many prospects in the fields of defense and military applications. Betavoltaic cells are anticipated to have a substantial potential application in tamper-proofing military equipment. These cells might effectively power the encryption keys in Realm Programmable Gate Arrays, which is relevant to the field of defense (FPGA).



Nuclear Batteries and Other New Applications for Betavoltaic Cells Continue to encourage interest in research.



The industry's biggest problem with nuclear batteries is that they provide energy at a rate that gradually decreases over time. Additionally, if the electricity created is not used, it expires. While this has always been the weak point of betavoltaic cells, manufacturers have had a difficult time upping the power. There has been significant, active research underway on improving the power conversion efficiency of betavoltaic batteries to meet this challenge and unlock the full application potential of these batteries. These cells are increasingly seen as the batteries that will bring a revolutionary change in the tiny device market. Further strengthening R&D initiatives are anticipated to support this transformation in the upcoming years.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Betavoltaic Cell Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



Global Betavoltaic Cell Market, By Isotopes Type:

Tritium

Strontium

Krypton

Nickel

Others

Global Betavoltaic Cell Market, By Shape:

Rectangular

Cylindrical

Global Betavoltaic Cell Market, By End User Industry:

Aerospace

Electronics & Communication

Healthcare

Defense

Others

Global Betavoltaic Cell Market, By Region:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uxy0g0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.