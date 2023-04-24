Firewood Market expected to reach USD 1355.3 Mn by 2029 at a growth rate of 5.7 percent over the forecast period

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, a global Consumer Goods & Services market research firm, has published competitive intelligence and market research report on “ Firewood Market ”. The Firewood market size was valued at USD 925.5 Mn in 2022. The total Firewood Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7 percent from 2023 to 2029, reaching USD 1355.3 Mn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 925.5 Mn Market Size in 2029 USD 1355.3 Mn CAGR 5.7 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 272 No. of Tables 125 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered By Distribution Channel, Wood Type, and End-User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/184772

Firewood Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report is a detailed analysis of the Firewood Market covering all the major aspects such as segments, country-wise, and region-wise. For a better understanding of Firewood Market penetration, competitive structure , pricing analysis, and demand analysis of the market are undertaken at the local, regional and global levels.

Major companies are mentioned by region, along with their revenue, portfolio, developments, mergers & acquisitions, and strategic alliances, for competitive analysis of the Firewood Market. Growth potential and business forecast for new market entrants are provided in the Firewood Market report.

Firewood Market is segmented based on Distribution Channel, Wood Type, and End-User to understand the variables and impact on the market growth. Bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Firewood market size. The primary and secondary methods were used to collect data from the Firewood market. SWOT analysis was conducted to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Firewood market.

Firewood Market Overview

Firewood is a wooden material gathered and used for fuel. It is not heavily processed and is compared to other forms of wood fuel like pellets. The firewood can be heat treated or unseasoned and the wood is a renewable resource. Firewood is a type of wood, logs, or sticks used for heating and cooking in households, businesses, and industries. Firewood is environment-friendly alternative to fossil fuels.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/184772

Demand for sustainable and renewable energy sources to influence the Firewood Market growth

As environmental issues increases, more the consumers are looking for ecofriendly alternatives to traditional heating sources such as oil and gas . Firewood is sustainable and renewable eco-friendly alternative, which is expected to fuel the market growth. Embrace sustainable heating sources used by the people is expected to boost the Firewood market growth. Rising cost of traditional heating sources such as oil and gas is expected to boost the market growth. Increase in demand for sustainable heating sources, and firewood has emerged as a popular option for firewood sales skyrocket.

Demand for sustainable and renewable energy sources is expected to present a lucrative opportunity for the Firewood market growth. Alternatives that include electric heating and electric firewood logs are more popular among the consumer, which may limit the Firewood market growth over the forecast period. Logistical challenges and alternative fuels is expected to restrain the Firewood Market growth.

North America region to dominate the Firewood market over the forecast period

North America region dominated the Firewood market in 2022 accounting 45 percent of total market share. Colder climate condition in the region and use of firewood by the residential sector is expected to fuel the regional market growth over the forecast period. Heating and cooking is also popular in camping and outdoor recreation, which fuels the demand for the firewood in the American region.

Asia-Pacific regional market growth is driven by food services sub-segment. Use of wood-fired ovens and grills for cooking is expected to drive the Firewood market growth in the region.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-customization/184772

Firewood Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

E-Commerce

Business to Business

Based on Distribution Channel, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets segment dominated the firewood market in 2022 and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period. Wide range of products, including groceries, household items, and personal care products is expected to fuel the Hypermarkets segment growth over the forecast period.

By Wood Type:

Log wood

Wood chips

Pellets

Forestry residues

Based on Woodtype, Log wood segment dominated the firewood market in 2022 and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period. Wood cut and shaped into logs is used for fuel and is expected to fuel the log segment growth over the forecast period.

By End User:

Residential

Commercial

Subsegment Food Services Power Production Others



Firewood Market Key Players include

American Wood Fibers

Potomac Supply Corporation

F P Supply

Chippewa Valley Energy

Nature's Flame

Hennepin Farm & Tree

White Horse Energy

Sierra Pacific Industries

Stora Enso

UPM-Kymmene

Sinar Mas Forestry

Jinshan Biomass Energy

Ghana Forestry Commission

Kenya Forestry Research Institute

JBS Timberland

Braspine

Iggesund Paperboard

Weyerhaeuse

Get the Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/184772

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Medium-chain triglycerides market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Medium-chain triglycerides market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Medium-chain triglycerides market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Distribution Channel, Wood type, and End user

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Key questions answered in the Firewood Market are:

What is the growth potential of the Firewood Market?

What was the Firewood Market size in 2022?

What are the global trends in the Firewood Market?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Firewood Market?

How the intervention from regulatory authority is shaping the Firewood Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in the Firewood Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Firewood Market?

What are the major challenges posed to Firewood Market?

Who held the largest market share in Firewood Market?



Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm, has also published the following reports:

Agarwood Oil Market : The total market size is expected to reach USD 424.1 Mn by 2029 with the CAGR of 5.42 percent during the forecast period. The preference for Agarwood Oil in Aromatherapy has increased is expected to restrain the market growth.

Wood Chips Market : The total market size is expected to reach USD 14.67 Bn by 2029 from USD 6.79 Bn in 2021 at a CAGR of 10.1 percent during a forecast period. Increased usage of the product for domestic heating solutions is expected to influence the market growth.

Wood Preservative Chemicals Market : The total market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2 percent during the forecast period and is expected to reach USD 2.31 Bn by 2029. Rising need for interior designing for various different domestic as well as a commercial sector is expected to drive the market growth.

Wood Paper and Paperboard Recycling Market : The total market size is expected to reach USD 34.28 Bn. at the end of the forecast period and it is expected to grow at the CAGR of 4.27 percent. The increasing demand for recycled wood in various applications, such as wood panel production, energy generation is expected to fuel the market growth.

Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market : The total market size was valued USD 5.72 Bn. in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow about 12.2 percent from 2021 to 2029, reaching USD 14.37 Bn. Increasing demand of WPC in application building and construction is expected to fuel the market growth.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.