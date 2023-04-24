Tube Packaging Market to grow at a CAGR of 17.8 percent reaching USD 36.71 Bn by 2029

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Packaging market research firm, has published a competitive intelligence market research report on “ Tube Packaging Market ”. The Tube Packaging market size was valued at USD 9.9 Bn in 2022. The total Tube Packaging Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8 percent from 2023 to 2029, reaching USD 36.71 Bn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 9.9 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 36.71 Bn CAGR 17.8 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 265 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Product, Type, Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Tube Packaging Market Scope and Research Methodology

The research methodology for analyzing the Tube Packaging market involves both primary and secondary research. The primary research involves collecting data through surveys, interviews, and focus group discussions with key industry players, suppliers, and end-users. The secondary research involves collecting data from various sources such as company websites, annual reports, industry journals, and databases. The scope of the Tube Packaging market includes the analysis of market size, growth, trends, and opportunities across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The market size is measured in terms of revenue generated by the Tube Packaging industry. The collected data was analyzed using various statistical tools such as regression analysis, correlation analysis, and market trend analysis to derive insights on market size, growth, trends and opportunities. The report also includes a SWOT analysis of key players in the Tube Packaging market, competitive landscape analysis, and market segmentation analysis based on Product , Type and Application.

Tube Packaging Market Overview

The Tube Packaging market is a rapidly growing segment of the packaging industry. Tube Packagings are cylindrical containers made of materials such as plastic, aluminum, and paperboard, and are widely used for packaging a variety of products including cosmetics , pharmaceuticals, food , and industrial products. The growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging materials, coupled with the increasing demand for innovative and convenient packaging solutions, is driving the growth of the Tube Packaging market.

Increasing demand for cosmetic and personal care products is expected to fuel the Tube Packaging Market growth

One of the primary factors is the growing awareness among people about the importance of maintaining good personal hygiene and grooming habits. With the rise of social media and the fashion and beauty industry, people are becoming more conscious about their appearance and are willing to invest in products that can help them look and feel good. Another factor is the increasing disposable income of people, which allows them to spend more money on luxury items such as cosmetics and personal care products.

Additionally, the increasing number of working women has also led to a rise in demand for these products as they require them to maintain a professional appearance. Moreover, advancements in technology and the availability of a wide range of products catering to different skin and hair types have also contributed to the growth of the cosmetic and personal care industry. With more and more people looking for customized solutions for their specific needs, companies are constantly innovating and launching new products to cater to these demands.

North America region is expected to fuel the Tube Packaging Market growth

North America is expected to be one of the key regions driving the growth of the Tube Packaging market. The increasing demand for Tube Packagings can be attributed to several factors, including the growing demand for consumer goods, the rise in e-commerce sales, and the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

North American region has witnessed a significant rise in e-commerce sales, which has led to an increase in the demand for Tube Packagings. Tube Packagings are a popular choice for e-commerce packaging as they are lightweight, durable, and easy to transport. Additionally, the rise in demand for sustainable packaging solutions has also led to an increased adoption of Tube Packagings in the region.

Tube Packaging Market Segmentation

Based on Product, plastic segment is expected to hold dominant position in Tube Packaging Market during the forecast period

Plastic Tube Packagings are expected to hold the dominate position, owing to their durability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Plastic Tube Packagings are widely used in the packaging industry due to their lightweight, flexibility, durability, and cost-effectiveness. They are commonly used for packaging a variety of products such as cosmetics, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and food products.

One of the advantages of plastic Tube Packagings is that they can be easily shaped into different sizes and shapes, making them ideal for various packaging needs. Additionally, plastic Tube Packagings are a popular choice because they offer a wide range of printing options, including high-quality printing and labeling. The plastic Tube Packagings are recyclable, which makes them a more sustainable packaging option compared to other materials. With the increasing focus on sustainability and eco-friendliness, the demand for plastic Tube Packagings is expected to grow in the future.

By Product:

Plastic

Aluminum

By Type:

Twist

Squeeze and Collapsible

By Application:

Food and Beverage

Personal and Oral Care

Pharmaceutical

Cleaning Products

Tube Packaging Market Key Players Include:

Essel Propack

Amcor

CCL Industries

Albea Americas

Tuboplast North America Neuropace

Hoffmann Neopac AG

Linhardt GmbH & Co. KG

Montebello Packaging

PackSys Global AG

Alltub Group

Huhtamaki (China) Ltd.

Guangzhou Amy Plastic Tube Co., Ltd.

Zhongshan San Ying Packaging Products Co., Ltd.

Beauty Star Co., Ltd.

Shanghai SUNWIN Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Piramal Glass

MPack

Antilla Propack

Axium Packaging Pvt Ltd

Nihon Matai Co., Ltd.

Nihon TUBE PACKAGING Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.



Essel Propack:

Essel Propack is a global leader in the production of laminated plastic tubes used in packaging for a variety of products, such as personal care, food, pharmaceuticals, and industrial applications. Their Tube Packagings are designed to protect and preserve the contents inside

CCL Industries:

CCL Industries is a leading manufacturer of specialty packaging and labeling solutions, including Tube Packagings. Tube Packagings are cylindrical containers made from materials such as plastic, aluminum, or paperboard, and are commonly used for packaging products such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food.

Key questions answered in the Tube Packaging Market are:

What is Tube Packaging?

What was the Tube Packaging market size in 2021?

What is the expected Tube Packaging market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Tube Packaging Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Tube Packaging market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Tube Packaging market growth?

Which segment dominated the Tube Packaging market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Tube Packaging market?

Which region held the largest share in the Tube Packaging market?

Who are the key players in the Tube Packaging market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Type and Application

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

