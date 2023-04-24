Xenon Pharmaceuticals Showcases Its XEN1101 Epilepsy Program at the 2023 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting

Oral presentation by Dr. Jacqueline French to outline sustained monthly reduction in focal onset seizures during open-label extension of X-TOLE study



Poster to present the trial design for Phase 3 X-ACKT clinical study evaluating XEN1101 in additional epilepsy indication of primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BOSTON, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced its upcoming oral and poster presentations at the 2023 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting in Boston, MA.

Mr. Ian Mortimer, Xenon’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are excited to showcase our XEN1101 epilepsy program at the 2023 AAN meeting. In particular, we are looking forward to the oral presentation by Dr. Jacqueline French, who will outline the promising results we are seeing in the ongoing open-label extension study of our Phase 2b X-TOLE clinical trial in focal onset seizures. XEN1101 represents the most advanced potassium channel modulator in clinical development for multiple indications, and our robust Phase 3 plans for XEN1101 include clinical trials already underway in focal onset seizures as well as primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.”

Jacqueline A. French, MD, Professor in the Department of Neurology at NYU Langone Health and Co-director of Epilepsy Clinical Trials at NYU Langone's Comprehensive Epilepsy Center; Founder/Director of the Epilepsy Study Consortium; and Chair of the XEN1101 X-TOLE Steering Committee, stated, “The interim analysis from an ongoing open-label extension study with XEN1101 builds upon the strong efficacy data generated in the Phase 2b X-TOLE clinical trial. Importantly, patients with epilepsy are experiencing continued seizure reduction and extended periods of seizure freedom. These data are encouraging for prescribing physicians who continue to seek new, differentiated therapeutics that improve upon existing options. I believe, as XEN1101 progresses through Phase 3 studies, these results also provide further hope for the many patients who experience the debilitating impacts of focal seizures, even while taking multiple anti-seizure medications.”

2023 AAN Presentation Details :

Title: “XEN1101, a Novel Potassium Channel Modulator: Interim Data From an Ongoing, Long-Term, Open-Label Extension of a Phase 2b Study (X-TOLE) in Adults With Focal Epilepsy”

Format: Oral Presentation #008, Epilepsy/Clinical Neurophysiology (EEG): Epilepsy Outcomes

Presenter: Jacqueline French, New York University Grossman School of Medicine and NYU Langone Health, New York, NY, USA

Date/Time: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 2:24 pm-2:36 pm ET

Highlights:

During the open-label extension (OLE), there was a sustained monthly reduction in seizure frequency (80%–90% seizure reduction as measured by median percent change) from the double-blind period baseline.

Seizure freedom for ≥6-month and ≥12-month consecutive durations was achieved in 17.5% and 10.5% of patients, respectively.

XEN1101 continues to be generally well-tolerated in the OLE with adverse events consistent with prior results and other anti-seizure medications.



Title: “A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 3 Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of XEN1101 as an Adjunctive Therapy in the Treatment of Primary Generalized Tonic-Clonic Seizures”

Format: Poster Session 11, #012

Lead Author: Antonio Gil-Nagel, Hospital Ruber Internacional, Madrid, Spain

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 11:45 am-12:45 pm

Highlights:

Xenon has initiated a Phase 3 clinical trial, called X-ACKT, to support potential regulatory submissions in an additional epilepsy indication of primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures (PGTCS).

This multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study will evaluate the clinical efficacy, safety, and tolerability of XEN1101 administered as adjunctive treatment in approximately 160 patients with PGTCS.

The primary efficacy endpoint is the MPC in monthly PGTCS frequency from baseline through the double-blind period of XEN1101 compared to placebo.



Other AAN Activities :

On Sunday, April 23, 2023, Dr. Christopher Kenney, Xenon’s Chief Medical Officer, hosted a presentation entitled “XEN1101, a Novel Potassium Channel Opener in Clinical Trials for Epilepsy” on the Emerging Neurologic Care Presentation Stage in the Exhibit Hall.

In addition to the posters noted above, Xenon is hosting a booth (#1575) in the Exhibit Hall, which is scheduled to be open from 11:30 am ET on Sunday, April 23, 2023 until 4 pm ET on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

