Global Air Pollution Control Equipment Service Market to 2027: Players Include PolSys Services, CMM Group, Thermax Limited, FLSmidth and Mitsubishi Power Systems

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Pollution Control Equipment Service Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast. 2017-2027 Segmented By Service, By Application, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Air Pollution Control Equipment Service Market is anticipated to grow at impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2022-2027.

Air pollution control technology is employed to minimize or completely stop the release into the atmosphere of pollutants that may be hazardous to the environment or human health. One of the main focuses of pollution control is the management of air pollutants, along with the management of solid waste, wastewater treatment, and hazardous waste. In 2021, about 67 million tons of pollution were emitted into the atmosphere in the United States alone.

When there is a significant concentration of dangerous compounds in the air, polluted air pollution control equipment cleans exhaust and contaminated air before it is vented from industries or facilities, therefore reducing the emissions of hazardous gases. This device is more advanced and economical than conventional air pollution control methods. Increasing demand for servicing of these equipment is positively influencing the growth of the market.

Factors driving the Growth of the Air Pollution Control Equipment Market

The market for air pollution control equipment is expanding due to the rising levels of air pollution in the world. North American and European nations are being prompted to use end-of-point air pollution control technology to reduce pollution levels.



More significant factors fostering the growth of this market include the increasing involvement of green advocacy groups and higher investments by plants in adopting air pollution control technologies to meet regulatory compliance requirements.

Emission Control System

Air filter systems are emission control systems as the pollutants pass through them. Their task is to capture them, prevent the contaminants from entering the environment, and ensure that the firm utilizing the filters keeps its pollution output at or below permissible limits.



Anyone operating industrial activities that generate harmful byproducts needs emission control devices. For instance, combustion results in the production of nitrogen oxides, Sulphur, carbon monoxide, and unburned hydrocarbons. These gases are all harmful to both the environment and human health.

Challenges faced by Air Pollution Control Equipment

Globally, air pollution rules have long placed a strong emphasis on cost-effective air pollution emission management. Despite significant recorded emission reductions for numerous air pollutants, there are still issues with the environment and human health, and additional work is required.



Some stakeholders are worried that the prices for the remaining emission mitigation strategies are unaffordable. There are several causes for worry, one of which may be the disparity in stakeholder investment views, particularly about financing prices and time restrictions.

Application of Air Pollution Control Equipment

Every industrial process contributes to pollution, from obtaining raw materials to producing the finished product, maintaining the facility and equipment, and shipping the finished product to other areas. Volatile hydrocarbons are released when fossil fuels are burned, along with carbon dioxide and Sulphur dioxide when wood and coal are used as fuel. Another significant source of hazardous carbon is the combustion of cars. Every industrial process produces pollutants that directly contaminate the air, land, or water.



The objectives of industrial air pollution control equipment are to reduce dangerous gas emissions and manage the spread of air and water pollution. Reduce the health risks associated with pollution inhaled or ingested in other ways while preserving whatever natural resources are still available for future generations.

Report Scope:

In this report, Global Air Pollution Control Equipment Service Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Air Pollution Control Equipment Service Market, By Service:

Repair & Inspection Services

Oxidizer Onsite and Field Services

Industrial Automation Service

Control System Services

Ceramic Media Services,

Others

Air Pollution Control Equipment Service Market, By Oxidizer Onsite and Field Services:

Thermal Oxidizer Services

Catalytic Oxidizer Services

Scrubber Services

Equipment Programming

Others

Air Pollution Control Equipment Service Market, By Industrial Automation & Control System Services:

Electrical Design

Control Panel Fabrication

Telemetry Package Services

Others

Air Pollution Control Equipment Service Market, By Repair & Inspection Services:

Thermal Imaging Evaluations

Safety Compliance Inspections

Others

Air Pollution Control Equipment Service Market, By Application:

Chemicals

Pharmaceutical

Power Generation

Mining & Metallurgy

Automotive

Others

