Grain Analysis Market Size is projected to reach USD 3.45 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.31%: Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, United States, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Grain Analysis Market By Target Tested (Pesticides, Pathogens, Mycotoxins, GMO, And Others), By Technology (Agar Culturing, Convenience-Based, Immunoassay, Traditional Technology, Chromatography, And Spectrometry, And Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)), By Components (Reference Materials, Instruments, And Reagents & Consumables), By Grain Type (Oilseeds, Cereals, And Pulses), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global grain analysis market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 2.12 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 3.45 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.31% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

The report analyzes the global grain analysis market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the grain analysis market.

What is Grain Analysis? How big is the Grain Analysis Industry?

Grain Analysis Market Overview:

The term "grain analysis industry" describes a wide range of analytical technologies and methods used for the testing and analysis of numerous kinds of grains, including barley, wheat, maize, rice, and many more. The methods are useful for figuring out the amount, calibre, and characteristics of the grains. The sector is essential in guaranteeing the safety of the food being sold for consumption. Along with helping with compliance with numerous food grain-related regulatory standards, it also aids in quality control.

The fraternity uses a variety of tests, including those that measure the presence of fat, protein, mycotoxin, moisture, and gluten. The tests are carried out using apparatus such as mass spectrometers, spectrophotometers, and chromatography systems. Players in the industry can anticipate higher revenue throughout the projection period as a result of the rising demand for high-quality food goods. It might also gain from increased funding for research and the creation of more effective methods.

Market Dynamics: Growth Factors & Restraints

Growing demand for premium food grains will drive market growth

The global market for grain analysis is anticipated to expand because customers are becoming more health-conscious and demanding higher-quality food grains. The industry participants are anticipated to profit from the trend as the popularity rate of healthy diets has improved due to increasing awareness programmes performed by numerous government and non-government organizations. The grain analysis is a very important instrument for determining the precise quantity and quality of food grains, therefore the data gleaned from the process is significant, at least among the consumer base that chooses to consume healthful foods.

Lack of standardization is limiting the market's expansion

The absence of industry standardization is one of the major issues limiting the growth of the global grain analysis market. Because there isn't a common baseline that can be used to classify the food quality index, the outcomes of different grain analysis instruments cannot be compared. Furthermore, due to the price volatility of food grains and their great sensitivity to external social, economic, and political factors, the demand for grain analysis tools may be hindered throughout the era of expansion.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2.12 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 3.45 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.31% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Bureau Veritas S.A., SGS SA, LECO Corporation, Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group plc, FOSS A/S, Neogen Corporation, ALS Limited, GERSTEL GmbH & Co. KG, R-Biopharm AG, Waters Corporation, Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH, Sartorius AG, Phenomenex, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Metrohm AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bruker Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., and others. Segments Covered By Target Tested, Technology, Components, Grain Type, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Request For Customization

Grain Analysis Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global grain analysis market is segmented based on target tested, technology, components, grain type, and region.

Based on the target tested, the global market segments are pesticides, pathogens, mycotoxins, GMOs, and others. They are poisonous substances that contaminate grains of food and can be extremely dangerous to an animal's or person's health. Therefore, the industry places a high priority on the detection and measurement of mycotoxins. Pathogens like Salmonella and E. coli are tested for second most frequently on the market. Both of these viruses can result in vomiting, diarrhoea, and severe stomach pain. The cases can be severe in the elderly and small children, which could damage immune systems. Over 600 million children are estimated to die annually from foodborne infections, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

On the basis of technology, the grain analysis industry divisions are agar culturing, convenience-based, immunoassay, traditional technology, chromatography and spectrometry, and polymerase chain reaction (PCR).

In term of components, the global market segments are reference materials, instruments, and reagents & consumables. In 2022, the reference materials sector was expected to develop the significantly.

The global grain analysis market is segmented as follows:

By Target Tested

Pesticides

Pathogens

Mycotoxins

GMO

Others

By Technology

Agar Culturing

Convenience-Based

Immunoassay

Traditional Technology

Chromatography and Spectrometry

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

By Components

Reference Materials

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

By Grain Type

Oilseeds

Cereals

Pulses

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global grain analysis market include -

Bureau Veritas S.A.

SGS SA

LECO Corporation

Eurofins Scientific SE

Intertek Group plc

FOSS A/S

Neogen Corporation

ALS Limited

GERSTEL GmbH & Co. KG

R-Biopharm AG

Waters Corporation

Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH

Sartorius AG

Phenomenex Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Metrohm AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bruker Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Regional Analysis:

North America will experience the fastest growth

Due to the presence of significant grain and food processing and analysis companies in the region, as well as the strict regulations governing food quality and safety, North America is anticipated to experience the strongest growth in the global grain analysis market. The governments of the US and Canada have put in place regulatory frameworks and assigned a number of bodies to make sure that the framework is followed.

Some of the biggest food and beverage corporations in the world are based in Europe, which also boasts of rigorous procedures for guaranteeing food quality and safety. The European Union has put in place a number of rules and guidelines on grain analysis, particularly those that focus on the examination of pesticide and mycotoxin residues in food products.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In November 2020, Perten Instruments, currently a part of PerkinElmer, announced the launch of DA 7250 which is a mobile device using near-infrared spectroscopy (NIR) for quickly and accurately analyzing moisture, protein, and oil content of grains along with other essential quality parameters. The easy-to-use design of the product and faster test results have worked in the favor of the company

In October 2020, Eurofins Scientific and Nestle Research, in a joint collaboration, announced the development of a new method that focuses on identifying fructans in adult nutrition and infant formulas. The method has already received official standard status from leading organizations like International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and European Committee for Standardization (CEN)

