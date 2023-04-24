Ophthalmology Lasers Market to Perceive Prominent Growth of USD 3,478.03 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth Analysis and Competitive Forecast

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has unveiled a new report called " Ophthalmology Market " which provides an in-depth exploration of growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and the competitive landscape. The purpose of Ophthalmology report is to provide a detailed analysis of Ophthalmology industry and its impact based on applications and on different geographical regions. This industry analysis report contains market data that can be relatively essential when it comes to dominate the market or make a mark in the market as a new emergent. It also strategically analyses the growth trends and future prospects. This market research report is a resource for getting current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2030. Ophthalmology market survey report also enlists the foremost competitors and gives the insights about the strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the Ophthalmology industry.

The global ophthalmology lasers market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 and is expected to reach USD 3,478.03 million by 2030 from USD 2,152.97 million in 2022.

Ophthalmology lasers are specialized medical devices that emit focused beams of light to treat various eye conditions. These lasers are commonly used in ophthalmology to perform various procedures, such as treating vision disorders, correcting refractive errors, and managing various eye diseases. The devices gained increased importance and adoption due to the high prevalence of several ophthalmic diseases, such as glaucoma, cataract, and other vision-related issues.

Opportunities

Technological advancements in ophthalmology

Technological advancements in the field of ophthalmology have revolutionized the diagnosis, treatment, and management of various eye diseases and conditions. These advancements have created significant opportunities in the global ophthalmology lasers market, with the potential to improve patient outcomes, increase efficiency, and drive growth in the industry. One of the most significant technological advancements in ophthalmology has been the development of femtosecond lasers. These lasers are used for precision surgeries and can create incisions that are more precise and predictable than those created by traditional surgical tools. This technology has revolutionized procedures such as photocoagulation lasers, Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty (SLT), allowing for faster recovery times and better visual outcomes, which is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for the market's growth.

NIDEK CO., LTD.

iVIS Technologies

SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions

ARC Laser GmbH

Calmar Laser

LENSAR, INC.

OD-OS

Quantel Medical (Subsidiary of Lumibird Medical)

Aurolab

Alcon

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

LIGHTMED

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

MEDA Co., Ltd.

Topcon

Lumenis Be Ltd.

IRIDEX Corporation

Zeiss

In November 2022, Alcon, the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, announced that it had completed its acquisition of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This transaction helps bolster Alcon's presence in the ophthalmic pharmaceutical space with its growing portfolio of commercial products and development pipeline.

In March 2023, Bausch + Lomb Corporation and Novaliq GmbH announced that the American Journal of Ophthalmology had published results from MOJAVE, the second pivotal Phase 3 trial for NOV03 (perfluorohexyloctane). NOV03 is being investigated to treat the signs and symptoms of Dry Eye Disease (DED) associated with Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD). Results from the first pivotal Phase 3 trial, GOBI, were published earlier this year in the American Journal of Ophthalmology.

Technological advancements in ophthalmology

Technological advancements in the field of ophthalmology have revolutionized the diagnosis, treatment, and management of various eye diseases and conditions. These advancements have created significant opportunities in the global ophthalmology lasers market, with the potential to improve patient outcomes, increase efficiency, and drive growth in the industry. One of the most significant technological advancements in ophthalmology has been the development of femtosecond lasers. These lasers are used for precision surgeries and can create incisions that are more precise and predictable than those created by traditional surgical tools. This technology has revolutionized procedures such as photocoagulation lasers, Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty (SLT), allowing for faster recovery times and better visual outcomes, which is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for the market's growth

Increasing incidences of chronic and communicable eye diseases

The field of ophthalmology has seen a rise in the incidence of both chronic and communicable eye diseases in recent years. Some of the major factors contributing to this trend include a growing global population, an aging population, increased urbanization, changing lifestyles, and increased exposure to environmental pollutants. One of the most common chronic eye diseases is Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD). AMD is a leading cause of blindness in people over the age of 60 and is caused by damage to the macula, a small part of the retina responsible for central vision. The prevalence of AMD is expected to increase with an aging global population. Another chronic eye disease that is becoming more prevalent is glaucoma. Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that cause damage to the optic nerve and can lead to blindness. It is often asymptomatic until it reaches an advanced stage, making regular eye exams crucial for early detection and treatment.

In March 2023, according to an article by Indian Express, globally, glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness after cataracts. It is estimated to cause blindness in 4.5 million people worldwide. Despite this, glaucoma is largely undiagnosed, with more than 90 percent of untreated cases. Thus, increasing incidences of chronic and communicable eye diseases are expected to drive the market's growth.

Increased consumer awareness for laser treatments

Consumer awareness of laser therapies has increased, which has benefited the market for ophthalmic lasers globally. Several factors have contributed to this trend, including advancements in technology, increased access to information, and greater emphasis on patient education. One of the main drivers of increased consumer awareness is the development of new laser systems that offer improved precision, reduced recovery times, and better outcomes. These systems have been shown to be effective in treating a range of eye conditions, from refractive errors to more complex retinal disorders. Patients are increasingly interested in these treatments and are seeking out ophthalmologists who are trained to use them. Another factor contributing to increased awareness is the availability of information about ophthalmology lasers. Patients can easily access information online about the different types of laser treatments available, their benefits, and potential risks. This has helped to demystify laser treatments and make them more accessible to a wider range of patients which is expected to drive the market's growth.

Increasing adoption of outpatient procedures

The field of ophthalmology has seen significant advancements in recent years with the advent of laser technology. With the increasing adoption of outpatient procedures, the global ophthalmology lasers market presents a significant opportunity for growth. Outpatient procedures are medical procedures that do not require an overnight stay in a hospital. These procedures can be performed in a medical office, ambulatory surgery center, or outpatient clinic. Thus, the increasing adoption of outpatient procedures is expected to drive the market's growth.

Product

Femtosecond Lasers

Excimer Lasers

Nd: YAG Lasers

Diode Lasers

Type

Photodisruption Lasers

Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty (SLT)

Photocoagulation Lasers

Application

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Gases

Noble gas

Halogen gas

Buffer gas

End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ophthalmology Lasers Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the ophthalmology lasers market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, Ireland, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Israel, U.A.E, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the global ophthalmology lasers market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the high prevalence of ophthalmic disorders in the region, and rapid research development, which is boosting the market.

