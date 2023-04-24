Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 894.6 Million by 2033, capturing a CAGR of 5.5% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The sales are expected to reach US$ 894.63 million by 2033, capturing a CAGR of 5.5%.



Epilepsy is a common neurological disorder that affects millions of people worldwide. The market is also expected to be influenced by the growing elderly population, who are more prone to epilepsy. An increasing interest in home epilepsy monitoring has led to the development of wearable epilepsy monitors that can be used at home.

Wearable epilepsy monitoring devices are growing in popularity due to their convenience, portability, and potential to offer real-time data on seizure activity. The market is also driven by product innovation and new product launches that meet the evolving needs of patients and healthcare professionals.

The wearable devices segment has been growing at a rate of 15.1% in recent years. While wearable gadgets and AI-powered systems are gaining popularity, traditional instruments such as EEG and VEEG systems remain the backbone of epilepsy monitoring.

Hospitals have a substantial portion (45%) of the epilepsy monitoring equipment market. Due to the requirement of advanced facilities such as EEG and VEEG devices to diagnose and monitor patients with epilepsy.

Patients with epilepsy may need long-term monitoring to collect data on their seizures. This is usually done in a hospital or epilepsy center's epilepsy monitoring unit (EMU).

Hospitals and epilepsy centers have access to a variety of standard and advanced epilepsy monitoring devices. Making them prominent players in the epilepsy monitoring devices market.

North America controls a significant market share of 39% in the epilepsy monitoring devices market. Due to the presence of leading manufacturers of epilepsy monitoring devices, favorable government initiatives, and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as AI-powered devices and wearable devices.

Europe is also a prominent market, with a market share of 29% in 2020, due to the existence of prominent manufacturers of epilepsy monitoring devices. Moreover, favorable government measures to improve healthcare, and the increasing acceptance of telemedicine for epilepsy care.

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing a growth rate of 8.15% and is becoming an important market for epilepsy monitoring equipment. Due to increasing prevalence rates of epilepsy, rising healthcare expenditure, and increased awareness of the ailment. The cost-effectiveness of devices is also a key factor driving the market's growth in this region.

Competitive Landscape

New players can enter the competitive environment of epilepsy monitoring equipment. Even though the market is dominated by sizable firms, fresh strategies, and advances are possible. Companies that cater to the market compete fiercely, allowing the market to be dynamic.

Companies' new tactics center around accuracy and precision. Brands are using new technologies to develop new products such as seizure sleep monitors and smartwatch seizure detection gadgets.

Some key players in the market include:

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Medtronic PLC

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Compumedics Limited

Natus Medical Incorporated

EB Neuro S.p.A.

Cadwell Industries, Inc.

BrainScope Company, Inc.

LivaNova PLC

Latest Developments

Nihon Kohden has developed EEG electrodes that may aid in the prevention of cross-contamination among patients and healthcare personnel.

Natus Medical has collaborated with Holberg to create and deploy an auto-scoring system that aids in the classification of electroencephalography (EEG).

Key Segments Covered in the Market Report

By Product:

Wearable Devices

Conventional Devices

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers and clinic

Neurology Centers

Diagnostic centers

Home Care Settings



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.6.1. By Key Regions

3.6.2. By Key Countries

3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Product

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis By Product, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis and Forecast By Product, 2023 to 2033

5.3.1. Wearable Devices

5.3.2. Conventional Devices

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Product, 2018 to 2022

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Product, 2023 to 2033

