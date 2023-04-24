MamaMancini’s to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, today announced that management will present at the upcoming Planet MicroCap Showcase and 19th Annual Taglich Brothers Investment Conference in spring 2023.



Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of MamaMancini’s, is scheduled to present at each conference as follows, followed by a breakout session with investors at the Taglich Brothers Investment Conference. To view each presentation, please reference the webcast links below:

Planet MicroCap Showcase 2023

Date: Thursday, April 27th, 2023

Location: Virtual Attendance Only

Presentation Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48044

19th Annual Taglich Brothers Investment Conference

Date: Monday, May 1st, 2023

Location: New York, NY

Presentation Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2049/48205

Adam L. Michaels commented: "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to present at both the Planet MicroCap Showcase and the 19th Annual Taglich Brothers Investment Conference – which represent strong venues for us to discuss recent accomplishments with a diverse range of investors. Both of these events will follow our upcoming earnings report on April 26th, which we expect to showcase the continued momentum of our margin enhancement initiatives. Fresh, clean & easy to prepare deli solutions clearly resonate with today’s consumer, and we are committed to becoming a true one-stop-shop solution for our grocer customers. I look forward to continued engagement with the investment community as we seek to enhance profitability and deliver value to our fellow shareholders.”

A live audio webcast and archive of each presentation will be available using the respective links to the conference websites above. Registration is required for conference participation. For more information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact MZ Group at MMMB@mzgroup.us.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of prepared foods with over 45,000 product placements in grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from a rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

