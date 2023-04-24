NN, Inc. opens plant in São João da Boa Vista, São Paulo, Brazil

The new plant will bring approximately 200 production and engineering jobs to São João da Boa Vista.

The expanded capacity in São João da Boa Vista enables NN, Inc. to meet demand for precision machined components and assemblies for electric vehicles, plug in-hybrids and internal combustion engine vehicles.

Operations have already begun and will continue ramping up throughout 2023.



CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, has opened a state-of-the-art 50,000+ square foot facility in São João da Boa Vista, São Paulo, Brazil. NN employs approximately 3500 associates globally, including approximately 600 in São João da Boa Vista. This new facility, the third on the São João da Boa Vista campus, will provide jobs for an additional 200 employees, making NN a top employer in the area.

“The Company has operated in Brazil since 1998, and our employees have been a critical part of our success. This plant strengthens our commitment to provide precision manufacturing components at scale to our customers everywhere,” said Jesus Garcia, General Manager of the facility. "NN is proud to create value for our customers while supporting our local associates and community."

NN, which operates under the Autocam brand in Brazil, is transferring some operations from Boituva, São Paulo to the existing São João da Boa Vista location. The move takes advantage of incentives offered by the municipal government of São João da Boa Vista. Consolidating onto one campus optimizes operations in Brazil while providing needed room for expansion.

The components and assemblies made in São João da Boa Vista are found in many different applications for electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. They are used in engines and motors, transmissions, fuel systems, braking systems, turbo chargers, seat adjusters, windshield wiper drives, and more.

