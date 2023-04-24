New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Transdermal Patches: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450839/?utm_source=GNW





Transdermal patches can be separated by their differing designs and technology, along with their applications. Transdermal patch technologies include matrix, reservoir, and other transdermal drug delivery technologies/systems.



This report also covers a detailed study of therapeutic applications of transdermal drug delivery, including pain, central nervous system disorders, hormonal applications, smoking cessation, motion sickness, cardiovascular disorders, and others. This in-depth analysis of the global market for transdermal patches includes historical data and market projections for sales segment by technology/system type, product, application, design, and region.



For in-depth understanding of the market, profiles of market participants, key marketed products, competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market shares have been provided. This report also discusses driving and restraining factors of the global transdermal drug delivery technologies/devices market.



Report Includes:

- 122 data tables and 53 additional tables

- An overview of the global transdermal patches market

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019-2022, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of transdermal patches market based on type, design, technology, application, and region

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast

- Analysis of transdermal patches pipeline products with focus on promising pipeline molecules/ drugs in development, and coverage of technological advances, scientific discoveries, and new therapies

- Detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and policies, and snapshot of transdermal drug delivery system

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including GlaxoSmithKline, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Johnson & Johnson, Mylan Pharmaceuticals inc. (Viatris), Novartis and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Summary:

The global market for transdermal patches market was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2021.The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach approximately $REDACTED billion by 2027.



Growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of cancer, diabetes and other chronic diseases; and strong investment in research and development activities by key market players including GlaxoSmithKline, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Johnson & Johnson, MylanPharmaceuticals inc. (Viatris), Novartis and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., among others.



The increasing incidence of acute and chronic pain and rising geriatric populations with osteoporosisrelated issues are the major factors likely to fuel the market for topical pain management drugs.



According to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2016, the high prominence of pain and pain-related diseases is the leading cause of disability and disease burden globally.In 2016, the burden of chronic pain increased, to a recorded REDACTED billion people with symptomatic chronic conditions.



In 2020, middle-income and low-income countries’ prevalence of chronic pain in adults increased to REDACTED%, and as high as REDACTED% in the elderly. The increasing burden of pain; rising medical costs caused by lack of low-quality pain management; and the physical, psychological and economic losses affecting individuals and their family members have made chronic pain an important public

health problem. These factors of the burden ofchronic pain are likely to drive the market for transdermal patches during the forecast period.



The pain relief patches segment accounted for the highest share of the global market in 2021.The opioids segment recorded $REDACTED billion in revenue in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% during the forecast period.



The NSAIDs segment is likely to grow inthe near future at a high rate.



The Microderm segment of the transdermal patches market is estimated to be $REDACTED billion in 2022 and is growing at a CAGR of REDACTED% to reach a forecast value of $REDACTED billion by 2027. Greater bioavailability of active ingredients, low cost, fewer side effects and the delivery of large molecules of drugs are some ofthe factors likely to propel the demand of usage of Microderm patches in the near future in the pharmaceutical industry and other medicinal sectors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450839/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________