Biopsy Devices: Technologies and Global Markets

It discusses key devices (vacuum-assisted biopsy [VAB] devices, fine needle aspiration biopsy [FNAB] devices, core needle biopsy [CNB] devices, biopsy guidance systems, biopsy needles, biopsy forceps and others).



Applications include trends and market estimates of key application areas (breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, prostate cancer and cervical cancer, among others).This report focuses on key imaging technologies used in the process of performing biopsies (ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging [MRI], computed tomography [CT] and others).



The report also reviews the supply chain from manufacturers to surgeons.



The report excludes drugs used during a biopsy and any device that is used in the cancer treatment process.



Report Includes:

- 44 data tables and 21 additional tables

- Detailed overview and an up-to-date analysis of the global market for biopsy devices

- Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data (sales figures) for 2021 to 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global biopsy devices market, and corresponding market share analysis by device type, therapeutic area/application, image guiding technology, end user, and region

- Identification of the viable technology drivers and barriers through a holistic review of various next generation imaging technologies used in the process of performing biopsies and their key therapeutic areas in the cancer diagnostics market

- Review of cancer statistics and epidemiology insights and SWOT analysis of various cancer biotherapeutics present in the market

- A look at major issues and trends with relate to the R&D of more effective cancer treatment, and new cancer therapeutics in development, and outlook on cancer clinical trials

- Assessment of the market growth opportunities, SWOT analysis of the leading companies engaged in manufacturing and development of biopsy devices, emerging trends and technology developments, along with the COVID-19 implications on the marketplace

- Insight into the recent industry structure, competitive aspects of each product segments, increasing investment on R&D activities, market growth strategies, and company revenue share analysis

- Patent grants and patent applications on biopsy devices and cancer diagnostics industry

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading market players, including Argon Medical Devices Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., FujiFilm Holdings Corp., Mammotome, and Olympus Corp.



Summary:

A biopsy is the process of sample collection to identify the presence of disease-causing agents in a particular organ. Several types of biopsy products are available (biopsy guidance systems, needle-based biopsy guns, biopsy needles, biopsy forceps and others [brushes, curettes, punches]).



The global market for biopsy devices was valued at approximately $REDACTED billion in 2021 and is expected to generate revenue of around $REDACTED billion by 2022, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% from 2022 through 2027.The global market for biopsy devices is currently dominated by biopsy guidance systems.



The increased prevalence of chronic disease and a rise in income levels in developing economies are promoting the growth of novel biopsy procedures. Increased awareness of diagnostic methods for chronic diseases (breast cancer, lung cancer) are also increasing the demand for integrated biopsy technologies (e.g., MRI-guided breast biopsy).



The global market for biopsy devices is segmented into product type, imaging guiding technique, application, end user and geography.Imaging guiding techniques include MRI-guided breast biopsy, stereotactic-guided breast biopsy, ultrasound-guided breast biopsy, CT scan and other technologies such as X-ray and sonography.



Advancements in imaging technology have increased the demand and commercial application for biopsy devices.Medical device manufacturing companies are concentrating on launching novel biopsies.



For instance, Izi Medical Products launched a quick-core auto biopsy system for soft tissue biopsies. It is a lightweight, fully automatic biopsy device that builds upon the company’s previous semi-automatic biopsy system.



The global market for biopsy devices includes product type segments: biopsy guidance systems, needle-based biopsy guns, biopsy needles, biopsy forceps and others (brushes, curettes, punches).Application segments include kidney, lung, breast, gastrointestinal, prostate, liver and gynecological biopsy techniques.



This market is dominated by breast cancer biopsy with higher prevalence of the disease and availability of efficient treatment.Applications of breast cancer biopsy devices are expected to increase from about $REDACTED million in 2021 to around $REDACTED billion by the end of 2027 after increasing at a CAGR of REDACTED%.



Applications of other biopsy devices represent the smallest share of the market by application and are expected to increase from $REDACTED million in 2021 to $REDACTED million through 2027, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED%.



Breast biopsy, GI biopsy, prostate biopsy, liver biopsy, lung biopsy, kidney biopsy, gynecological biopsy and other biopsies are the categories of application. The regional markets analyzed are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).



MRI-guided biopsy, CT-guided biopsy, Ultrasound-guided biopsy, stereotactic-guided biopsy and other guidance techniques are the imaging guiding techniques.

