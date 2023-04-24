Dolby Showcases Global Momentum at CinemaCon 2023

LAS VEGAS, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- April 24, 2023 – Dolby Laboratories, a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, will highlight global momentum and its latest product innovations at CinemaCon 2023. Dolby is celebrating new milestones with more than 290 Dolby Cinema® locations now open globally and the upcoming release of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, marking the 500th theatrical film confirmed in both Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos®. Dolby will also showcase its innovative, industry-leading solutions for cinema exhibition, including the new Dolby System 126 Screen Channel Speaker.



“The demand for truly immersive and breathtaking cinema experiences is evidenced by our growing number of Dolby Cinema and Dolby Atmos locations across the world,” said Jed Harmsen, Head of Cinema and Group Entertainment at Dolby Laboratories. “Dolby remains at the forefront of delivering unrivaled entertainment experiences, and we’re excited to continue bringing moviegoers closer to the stories and characters onscreen.”

Dolby Cinema Global Growth

Since the opening of the first Dolby Cinema back in 2014, there are now 290 Dolby Cinema locations globally, spanning 28 exhibitor partners and 14 countries. Domestically, AMC Theatres currently operates over 150 Dolby Cinema locations in the United States, including newly added locations at AMC Avenue Forsyth 12 (GA), AMC Stones River 9 (TN), and AMC Barrett Commons 24 (GA).

Over the past year, we have seen increased global momentum around influential sites including in the UK, with the Dolby and ODEON opening of Liverpool’s first Dolby Cinema at ODEON Liverpool One and The Cinema in The Power Station launch of the state-of-the art cinema in Battersea’s Iconic Power Station. In Korea, a fifth Dolby Cinema site was opened in Daegu with Megabox, the third largest city in Korea after Seoul and Busan. Japanese exhibitor Toho Cinemas also just installed its first Dolby Cinema in Lalaport Kadoma, marking the ninth Dolby Cinema location in Japan.

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos 500th Theatrical Film Milestone

Among the 500 feature films released or confirmed in both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos include 2022 box office hits like Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water, in addition to highly anticipated films such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Barbie, and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

Dolby Atmos Momentum

Over 7,800 cinema screens across more than 105 countries are installed with or committed to support Dolby Atmos, with a growing number of exhibitors outfitting entire multiplexes with Dolby’s immersive audio technology. There are currently over 80 multiplexes worldwide that have equipped all screens with Dolby Atmos, providing moviegoers with unparalleled sound quality and immersion.

The global creative community continues to embrace Dolby Atmos as the leading format for maintaining sound fidelity both in the mixing and playback processes. With over 280 Dolby Atmos mixing facilities worldwide, the technology has become the standard for delivering the best immersive audio experience for moviegoers. To date, there are more than 2,760 feature films that have been mixed and mastered in Dolby Atmos.

Dolby’s Industry-Leading Solutions for Cinema

Making its debut at CinemaCon 2023 is the Dolby System 126 Screen Channel Speaker. Designed to meet the needs of today’s small-to-medium-sized immersive venues, Dolby’s new System 126 screen speaker not only features a patented asymmetrical waveguide delivering exceptional audio coverage, but also offers both bi-amplified or passive, single amp-channel operation.

This offering includes a CS126MH mid/high loudspeaker and a CS128LF low-frequency loudspeaker. With the simple addition of the optional (PXO.126) plug-in crossover, the System 126 can be operated as a passive, single-amp-channel speaker system in applications where amplifier channels may be limited.

These products complement a robust portfolio of Dolby theatrical solutions – from servers to digital audio processors to multichannel amplifiers – creating the gold standard for exceptional experiences in the cinema.

Dolby’s technologies will be showcased at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 25 – 27 at booth #2503A in the Augustus Ballroom.

