Power over Ethernet Devices Market to Hit USD 2.24 Billion by 2030 driven by Increasing Demand for Network Security and Communication Systems | Published By SNS Insider

Pune, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per SNS Insider's report, the Power Over Ethernet Devices Market is projected to reach USD 0.86 billion by 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% from 2023 to 2030, ultimately reaching USD 2.24 billion by 2030.

Market Report Scope

Power over Ethernet (PoE) devices are a type of technology that allows for the transmission of both power and data over Ethernet cables. This means that devices such as switches, routers, access points, cameras, and other network-enabled devices can be powered through the same Ethernet cable that is used for data transmission. The technology behind PoE devices is based on a set of standards developed by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

Market Analysis

Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology has become increasingly popular in recent years, particularly in industries that require reliable and efficient power delivery. This trend can be attributed to the rise in end-use industries such as aerospace and defense, energy and power, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, food and beverages, chemical, automotive, and others. The aerospace and defense industry, for instance, requires a robust and secure power delivery system for its various applications, ranging from communication devices to unmanned aerial vehicles. PoE technology has proven to be a reliable and cost-effective solution for this industry. All these factors are likely to complement the high growth of the power over ethernet devices market.

Impact of Recession

A recession can have a significant impact on the power over ethernet devices market, leading to a decline in demand, market share, and project delays. However, the long-term prospects for the market remain strong, driven by the increasing adoption of PoE devices across a range of industries and the cost savings and efficiency gains offered by PoE technology.

Key Regional Development

North America is leading the global power over ethernet devices market due to the presence of several prominent technology providers. The United States and Canada together hold a significant share of the regional market, thanks to their robust industrialization and rapid growth across various industries. The PoE devices market in Asia Pacific is also growing rapidly, driven by the rising demand for network security and the need for advanced security measures for network assets. In particular, PoE devices are gaining popularity in Asia Pacific for their ability to provide reliable and secure network connectivity.

Key Takeaway from Power over Ethernet Devices Market Study

The PoE switch segment is expected to play a crucial role in the growth of market, driven by the increasing demand for network infrastructure, the rise of the IoT, and the need for smart building solutions. With its ability to provide power and data over a single Ethernet cable, PoE technology is poised to revolutionize the way organizations manage and power their devices.

The enterprise segment is expected to dominate the market in the coming years, driven by the need for reliable and cost-effective networking solutions, security and surveillance systems, and the adoption of IoT technology. With its ability to provide a single cable solution for power and data transmission, PoE technology is poised to revolutionize the way enterprises manage their networks and devices.

Recent Developments Related to Power over Ethernet Devices Market

Eero, a leading networking company, has recently announced the launch of its new Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) devices and services for pro installers and businesses. The new devices, which include the eero PoE Switch and eero PoE Adapter, are designed to provide reliable and efficient power delivery solutions for businesses of all sizes. With eight PoE ports and a total power output of 120W, the switch can power multiple devices simultaneously, making it ideal for businesses with high network demands.

UL Solutions, a global safety science company, has been approved to perform certification testing for the Ethernet Alliance Gen 2 Power over Ethernet (PoE) program in Taiwan. This announcement comes as a significant step forward in UL Solutions' commitment to helping manufacturers bring safe and reliable PoE products to market.

Power Over Ethernet Devices Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 0.86 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 2.24 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.6% From 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Key Segments • by type ( POWER SOURCING EQUIPMENT CONTROLLERS & ICS, POWERED DEVICE CONTROLLERS & IC)

• by product (Power Over Ethernet Switch, Power Over Ethernet IP Phone)

• by Application (Enterprise, Government, School,Other) Regional Analysis North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands,

Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea,

China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The

Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa,

Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Company Profiles isco, Avaya, HP, Dell, Brocade, Alcatel-Lucent, Netgear, Juniper, D-Link, Extreme, Adtran, Alaxala, Huawei, ZTE, and other players Market Drivers • Using Power over Ethernet gives thr number of advantages





Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. The SNS Graph

9. Power Over Ethernet Devices Market Segmentation, by solution type

10. Power Over Ethernet Devices Market Segmentation, by Product

11. Power Over Ethernet Devices Market Segmentation, By Application

12. Construction Equipment Market Segmentation, By industries

13. Regional Analysis

14. Company Profiles

15. Competitive Landscape

16. Conclusion

