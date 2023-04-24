Water Treatment Chemicals Market to Surpass US$ 80.62 Billion by 2030 Driven by Rising Demand for Clean Water across the Globe | Published By SNS Insider

Pune, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per SNS Insider's report, the Water Treatment Chemicals Market was valued at US$ 43.24 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2030, reaching a total value of US$ 80.62 billion.

Market Report Scope

Water treatment chemicals refer to a wide range of chemical substances used to treat and purify water for various purposes such as drinking, irrigation, and industrial processes. These chemicals are added to water systems to remove impurities, control pH levels, prevent corrosion, and inhibit the growth of harmful microorganisms. Water treatment chemicals play a crucial role in maintaining the quality and safety of water, making it suitable for its intended use.

Market Analysis

The water treatment chemicals market is experiencing a surge in growth, which can be largely attributed to the rising demand from various industries such as sugar and ethanol, fertilizers, geothermal power generation, petrochemical manufacturing, and refining, particularly in emerging markets. The increased demand from these sectors is primarily due to the need for efficient and effective water treatment solutions to comply with regulatory requirements, optimize production processes, and ensure the safety of the environment and human health.

Impact of Recession

Despite the potential negative impact of a recession on the water treatment chemicals market, the industry is relatively stable and resilient. As the need for clean and safe water remains constant, the demand for water treatment chemicals is likely to bounce back once the economy stabilizes. Moreover, with growing concerns about water pollution and the need for sustainable water management practices, the market for water treatment chemicals is expected to continue to grow in the long term.

Key Regional Development

North America is currently leading the global water treatment chemicals market, with a significant market share. The region's dominance can be attributed to the continuous technological advancements in hydraulic fracturing, which have led to a surge in unconventional sources' production output, such as shale gas and tight oil, especially in North Dakota and West Texas areas of North America. The increased production output of unconventional sources has resulted in a rise in the demand for water treatment facilities in the upstream oil and gas sector. This trend is expected to continue to have a strong positive impact on the market in North America over the forecast period.

Key Takeaway from Water Treatment Chemicals Market Study

The industrial segment is expected to dominate the market due to the large volumes of water used in industrial processes and the need to ensure that this water is treated and managed appropriately. Additionally, the increasing demand for clean water in emerging economies and the adoption of more stringent environmental regulations are expected to drive growth in this segment.

The coagulants segment is expected to dominate the market due to the widespread use of coagulants in a variety of industries, including municipal water treatment, industrial water treatment, and wastewater treatment.

Recent Developments Related to Water Treatment Chemicals Market

Shoreline Equity Partners, a private equity firm specializing in middle-market investments, has recently announced a new partnership with C&S Chemicals. This collaboration is aimed at bringing together the expertise and resources of both companies to create new opportunities for growth and development.

ChemREADY, a leading provider of water treatment solutions, has recently announced the launch of its new Legionella water treatment chemicals and disinfection services. These innovative solutions are designed to help businesses and organizations prevent the growth and spread of Legionella bacteria in their water systems.

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Scope:

ReporAttributest Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 43.24 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 80.62 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.1% From 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Key Segments • By Type (Coagulants, pH Adjusters & Softeners, Flocculants, Biocides & Disinfectants, Scale Inhibitors & Dispersants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Others)

• By End Use (Industrial, Power, generation, Refineries, Pulp & Paper, Metal & mining, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Others)

• By Application (The municipal water treatment plant, Chemical processing, Power generation, Others) Regional Analysis North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands,

Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea,

China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The

Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa,

Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Company Profiles Kemira OYJ, Lanxess, DuPont, Akzo Nobel NV, Solenis LLC, Ecolab Inc, Baker Hughes, Suez SA, and, Lonza Group, and Other Players. Market Drivers • The fact that agricultural sectors around the world, particularly in India, are increasing rapidly is driving growth in the water treatment chemicals market Water is also used extensively in the industry.

