Kandji Announces Endpoint Detection & Response Solution to Bolster Security for the Mac Ecosystem

SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandji , the Apple device management and security platform, today announced the general availability of its Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) solution. With this launch, Kandji is continuing to empower enterprise IT and InfoSec teams to keep every Apple user secure and productive using connected intelligence and automation.



“The general availability of Kandji’s Endpoint Detection & Response solution underscores our overall mission of helping companies manage and secure Apple devices in the enterprise and at scale,“ said Adam Pettit, founder and CEO of Kandji. “At Kandji we’ve recognized the need to tear down the wall between IT and InfoSec teams in order to meet the increasing demand for security and productivity across an organization. With our EDR solution, we’re continuing our effort to streamline the workload for IT and InfoSec team members, create a shared reality between the teams, and bridge the gap between recognizing and remediating risks all within one interconnected platform.”

Kandji’s EDR solution is purpose-built to detect and stop threats to the Mac ecosystem. Kandji EDR can apprehend malware, leveraging pre-execution methodologies, and detect threats based on malicious potential, even if the malware has never been seen before.

Kandji EDR was built in-house by product leaders bringing decades of experience in Mac threat research, detection, and protection. Designed exclusively for Mac systems, Kandji EDR runs on the proprietary Kandji Agent and is managed through Kandji’s web app alongside device management to keep every Mac running at top performance without ongoing maintenance by IT. Leveraging a unified agent also delivers fast implementations without any system disruptions in order to optimize performance.

Kandji’s EDR solution enables teams to:

Gather and analyze all metadata on a file, detect the potential for malicious activity, and quarantine it.

Enforce custom allow/block lists by file hash and path.

Configure the posture to protect against malware and potentially unwanted programs (PUPs).

Automatically identify and quarantine malicious files and kill any malicious processes.

Generate alerts for detections and file quarantine actions.

Review and analyze threat events and perform necessary actions in one easy workflow.

A driving force behind Kandji’s EDR solution is its threat intelligence team, dedicated to Apple’s macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS operating systems. Comprised of researchers and detection engineers, the team utilizes intelligence feeds and proprietary tools to ensure Kandji is up-to-the-minute on the latest attack vectors. As a result, Kandji’s EDR solution is equipped with detection methods and prevention strategies to target current and future malware variants.

“Kandji EDR’s detections are powered by hundreds of millions of malware definitions, data from the world’s leading threat feeds, and a team of distinguished threat researchers feeding the detection engine,” continued Pettit. “We are also solely focused on protecting the Apple ecosystem and are dedicated to building the leading Apple-focused endpoint security solution on the market. This uniquely positions our threat intelligence for Mac among the world’s most comprehensive. We’re taking our revolutionary approach to device management and applying that to EDR, folding in automation, unified intelligence, and a great user experience to help teams deliver best-in-class security across their Apple fleets.”

To learn more about Kandji’s EDR solution, visit www.kandji.io/endpoint-detection-response .

About Kandji

Kandji is the Apple device management and security platform. Kandji empowers companies to manage and secure Apple devices in the enterprise and at scale. By centrally securing and managing your Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV devices, IT and InfoSec teams can save countless hours of manual, repetitive work with features like one-click compliance templates and more than 150 pre-built automations, apps, and workflows. Learn more at http://www.kandji.io .