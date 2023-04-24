Paladin Cloud launches new SaaS cloud security platform to help enterprises define their cyber asset attack surface and extend their security posture

PISCATAWAY, N.J. and SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSA Security Conference 2023 -- Paladin Cloud , a leading open source, cloud security company, today unveiled its new SaaS cloud security platform to help organizations identify and visualize their cyber assets and security controls, while monitoring their cloud environments for vulnerabilities, misconfigurations and security risks. Early customer adoption across financial services, technology and health care validates the company’s holistic approach to improve an enterprise’s overall security posture.



Businesses have struggled with early detection of security risks in the cloud with challenges in monitoring assets in dynamic environments running in development and production. Paladin Cloud addresses this by maintaining a real-time cyber asset inventory, allowing CISOs and security teams to discover and visualize their attack surface. The company’s agentless cloud monitoring and alerting capabilities coupled with third party integrations into widely deployed enterprise systems provides security teams with the ability to ensure their security controls and protections over their cyber assets are providing the intended coverage. The company’s security-as-code capabilities allows organizations to manage their overall security posture across their cyber assets to ensure governance and compliance with best practice security policies.

“As enterprises accelerate their move to the cloud, CISOs and security teams will need to take a holistic approach to cloud security, one that defines their cyber asset attack surface and extends their security posture,” said Daniel Deeney, Co-founder and CEO. “Organizations will need to develop early detection capabilities to identify and remediate vulnerabilities and misconfigurations to protect applications and data.”

Built on top of Paladin Cloud’s open source core, the new SaaS platform contains hundreds of best practice security policies implemented in code in the product. The platform serves as an extensible policy management plane with connectors into enterprise systems to provide a holistic view of security across multi and hybrid cloud environments.

Paladin Cloud’s new SaaS platform allows organizations to:



Define their cyber attack surface : discover asset inventory and visualize the attack surface

: discover asset inventory and visualize the attack surface Reduce exposure to vulnerabilities and threats : up to 30% reduction in attack surface

: up to 30% reduction in attack surface Continuously monitor multi-cloud environments: identify vulnerabilities and security risks to improve your security posture

identify vulnerabilities and security risks to improve your security posture Verify security controls are providing protection: identify gaps in security tool coverage

identify gaps in security tool coverage Implement company SLAs to drive resolution times : assign SLAs to severity-based categorization of security risks to monitor compliance

: assign SLAs to severity-based categorization of security risks to monitor compliance Reduce time to remediate security risks : drive automation with one-click fixes and auto-fixes

: drive automation with one-click fixes and auto-fixes Group assets and security findings : assign assets to users, applications, products, business units, and cloud services to drive behavioral change

: assign assets to users, applications, products, business units, and cloud services to drive behavioral change Create custom policies and connectors : drive extensibility through the creation of company specific policies and integrations into third party systems

: drive extensibility through the creation of company specific policies and integrations into third party systems Enhance regulatory compliance : implement reporting across several benchmarks and standards to improve governance and compliance

: implement reporting across several benchmarks and standards to improve governance and compliance Automate incident management: ticketing integrations, alerts and notifications

Meet us at our Booth

We look forward to your visit at Booth #1 in the RSA Early Stage Expo South (level 2) for a demo of our new SaaS cloud security platform. We invite our customers to stop by the booth to meet us.

Additional Resources

For more information on Paladin Cloud’s SaaS platform, visit the website

If you’re interested in cloud security thought leadership and best practices, visit the content library

Cloud security training videos are available on Paladin Cloud’s channel

If you’re interested in the open source Paladin Cloud product, please visit GitHub

About Paladin Cloud

Paladin Cloud is a rapidly growing, open source, cloud security company that helps enterprises define their cyber asset attack surface and extend their security posture to protect their applications and data. The company’s holistic approach to cloud security is based on its policy management plane that identifies cyber assets and gaps in security controls while monitoring multi-cloud environments for vulnerabilities and security risks. Paladin Cloud is backed by Okapi Venture Capital, Bowery Capital, SaaS Ventures, Touchdown Ventures, Samsung Next, T-Mobile Ventures and UST. Visit www.paladincloud.io for more information or connect on LinkedIn , Twitter .

Press Contact:

SGPR

samsungnext@smallgirlspr.com