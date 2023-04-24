pH7, The Disruptive Medical Cannabis App, Enters the Portuguese Market

Lisbon, Portugal, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pH7 team is delighted to announce that the app is now available in Portugal for users to have easier access to legally prescribed medical cannabis. Users who have been prescribed medical cannabis can order it on the pH7 cannabis app, which will be delivered to them from a local pharmacy.

Delivery services are available all over Portugal and users can receive their orders within 24 hours of making their purchases. The pH7 company has taken a significant leap forward, providing prescribed patients with more convenient access to medical cannabis.

About the New Medical Cannabis Delivery in Portugal

It’s easy to get started – just download the pH7 app and create an account with your address and contact information. Once your account is verified, you can schedule a call with a doctor. The pH7 app even supports e-prescriptions, making the process even more convenient. Users can expect to receive same-day home delivery or within 48 hours at the latest.

By allowing the entire medical cannabis prescription process to be completed through the pH7 application, individuals looking for a fast and easy way to obtain their prescription can now do so with greater convenience. Once a prescription is received through the pH7 app, users are then able to select the specific medical cannabis product that best suits their needs and make a payment, streamlining the entire process from start to finish.

Users are amazed at the app’s ability to streamline doctor communication, product selection, and home delivery of medical cannabis. The app makes it easy for patients to book appointments with doctors near them and even pay consultation fees with one click. Users can choose from a wide range of appointments that match their schedules and easily contact their medical practitioners.

Now, patients can easily find medical doctors all over Portugal to get the consultations they need before they start using medical cannabis. This is great for Portuguese residents who want a quick and easy process for this kind of service.

About the pH7 App

The pH7 app is designed with the customer’s needs in mind. The app is very user-friendly and it has great features that can make the entire process of finding a doctor, having a consultation, and receiving a prescription very swift and simple. The pH7 platform enables users to have consultations with the leading medical practitioners in Portugal and they can choose between using video calls, audio calls, or chats.

Once users receive their prescriptions, they can easily keep track of all of them in one place. The pH7 app shows a range of medical cannabis products that are available in participating pharmacies online.

The pH7 app uses modern technology to fulfill people’s medical cannabis needs. All the medical practitioners on the app are highly qualified and experienced doctors trained to provide the best services to their patients.

With a focus on innovation and quality, pH7 is leading the way to make medical cannabis more easily accessible to users in Portugal. You can learn more about pH7 on their website: https://ph7cannabis.pt/

