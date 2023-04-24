New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rare Diseases Treatment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06451240/?utm_source=GNW

The global rare disease treatment market is expected to grow from $149.42 billion in 2022 to $170.14 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.87%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The rare disease treatment market is expected to reach $268.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.09%.



The rare disease treatment market includes revenues earned by entities by hematology, genetic diseases, neurological diseases and oncology.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Rare diseases are diseases that impact only a small portion of the population.These diseases have a high death rate since there is little research being done on how to treat them.



Rare disease treatment treats rare diseases such as genetic and metabolic diseases.



North America was the largest region in the rare disease treatment market in 2022. The regions covered in the rare disease treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of drugs for rare diseases treatment are originator drugs (patented molecules) and generic drugs classified as biologics and organic compounds.The originator drugs (patented molecules) are used to treat rare diseases that do not have any previous treatment.



Originator drugs (patented molecules) are the first versions of a drug, patented by the founding company and are pretty expensive.The rare diseases treatments are administered through injectable, oral, and other mode of administration.



The rare diseases treatments are used in cancer, neurological conditions, cardiovascular conditions, musculoskeletal conditions, hematologic disorders, infectious diseases, metabolic disorders, endocrine disorders, and other therapeutic areas. The distribution channels are hospital pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, and retail pharmacies.



The increasing burden of rare diseases is driving the rare disease treatment market.Rare diseases are diseases that affect a very small population as compared to general diseases.



The increasing incidences and fatalities due to rare diseases are creating a demand for effective rare diseases treatment. For instance, according to a report published in Orphanet Journal of Rare Diseases, a UK-based open access medical journal on rare diseases, there were about 15.5 million U.S children with at least one rare. As a result, the increasing prevalence of rare diseases propels the rare disease treatment market forward.



Technological advancements are the key trends in the rare disease treatment market.Major companies in the rare disease treatment market are integrating artificial intelligence in rare disease treatment to provide a better alternative and sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in August 2021, Healx, a UK-based AI-driven innovation company, launched HealNet, an AI-powered drug discovery platform for rare disease treatment.The platform is based on machine learning and artificial intelligence technology to conduct effective and fast drug discovery processes.



It integrates data from multiple to form a detailed rare disease biomedical knowledge graph that is analyzed by cutting-edge AI methods.



In July 2021, AstraZeneca, a UK-based pharmaceuticals and biotechnology company, acquired Alexion Pharmaceuticals for $13.3 billion. The acquisition would enhance the presence of AstraZeneca in immunology and improve Alexion’s innovative research on rare disease drugs. Alexion Pharmaceuticals is a US-based pharmaceutical company pioneering in researching treatments and drugs for patients with rare diseases.



The countries covered in the rare disease treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The rare disease treatment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides rare disease treatment market statistics, including rare disease treatment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a rare disease treatment market share, detailed rare disease treatment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the rare disease treatment industry. This rare disease treatment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

