COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Odense, April 24th, 2023

Company Announcement no. 43 – 24.04.2023

Results of annual general meeting 2023

Danish Aerospace Company A/S

CVR no.: 12 42 42 48

On Monday April 24th, 2023, the annual general meeting of Danish Aerospace Company A/S was held.

The general meeting resolved the following:

1. The Board of Directors’ report on the company’s activities in the past financial year





The general meeting took note of the Board of Director’s report on the Company’s activities in 2022.

2. Presentation of the annual report including auditor’s report for approval





The annual report for 2022 including auditor´s report was approved by the general meeting.

3. Decision on distribution of profit or coverage of loss according to the approved annual report





The proposal from the Board of Directors that no dividend is paid to the shareholders for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, and that the result for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 of DKK 1,864,658 is carried forward was approved by the general meeting.

4. Resolution to grant discharge of liability to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management





The proposal from the Board of Directors to grant discharge of liability to the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management for any liabilities towards the Company in relation to the approved Annual Report for 2022 was approved by the general meeting.

5. Approval of remuneration of the Board of Directors for the current financial year





The proposal for the remuneration for the Board of Directors for the remainder of 2023 until the next annual general meeting was approved by the general meeting.

6. Election of members for the Board of Directors





Niels Heering, Søren Bjørn Hansen, Tina Moe and James V. Zimmerman were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors by the general meeting.

7. Election of auditor





PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected by the general meeting as auditor.

After the annual general meeting, the Board of Directors constituted itself and elected Niels Heering as chairman and Søren Bjørn Hansen as deputy chairman.

For further information, please contact:

Danish Aerospace Company A/S:

Thomas A.E. Andersen, CEO

Tel: +45 40 29 41 62

Mail: ta@danishaerospace.com

Certified Adviser:

Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S

(Company reg. (CVR) no. 40073310)

Poul Bundgaards Vej 1

DK-2500 Valby

Tel.: +45 33 45 10 00

www.bakertilly.dk

About Danish Aerospace Company A/S:

Danish Aerospace Company (DAC) is a high-tech company operating in the area of advanced medical instrumentation and other engineering fields primarily within space applications.

Our products are based on many years of specialized research and development. These consist of developing, integrating, and applying new as well as established medical technologies to the challenges of functioning and remaining reliable in space. These products and services bring the potential of space research and experience from space operations down to Earth for the benefit of all mankind.

Danish Aerospace Company employs engineers and technicians who deliver full engineering, production and technical services for our customers. We have specialized in customer specific design, development, manufacturing, certification, maintenance, testing, and operations.

The company has developed five generations respiratory equipment for spaceflight, ergometers for astronauts, countermeasures, adapted several commercial medical equipment for spaceflight and has participated in the development of the minus eighty-degree Celsius freezers.

The Company’s quality system is certified in obligation to BS EN ISO 9001:2015, BS EN 9100:2018 technical equivalent to AS9100D that is the acknowledged standard in the area.

Note: This is a translation of the corresponding Company Announcement in Danish. In case of discrepancies between the Danish wording and the English translation, the Danish wording prevails.

www.DanishAerospace.com