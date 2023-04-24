ZyVersa Therapeutics Adds Dr. Douglas Golenbock to Its Inflammatory Disease Scientific Advisory Board to Support Advancement of Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100

Dr. Golenbock is The Neil and Margery Blacklow Chair in Infectious Diseases and Immunology and Professor and Chief, Division of Infectious Diseases and Immunology at the UMass Chan Medical School

Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100 is a differentiated humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit formation of multiple types of inflammasomes and disrupt the structure and function of ASC Specks to control initiation and perpetuation of damaging inflammation associated with numerous diseases

WESTON, Fla., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZVSA; “ZyVersa”), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of patients with renal and inflammatory diseases who have unmet medical needs, announces that internationally recognized authority in the field of innate immunity, Dr. Douglas Golenbock, has joined ZyVersa’s Inflammatory Disease Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Golenbock is a physician-scientist who has spent much of his career developing therapeutic interventions for important human diseases. He has made substantial contributions to the investigation of innate immune mechanisms in human cells. His major interests are in the mechanisms of inflammation, such as NLRP3-related inflammation in Alzheimer’s disease, the role of the innate immune response in gonococcal infections, nucleic acid recognition in both bacterial infections and malaria, and epigenetics related to malaria infection. His laboratory was one of the first in the world to study Toll receptors.

Dr. Golenbock has nearly 300 peer-reviewed publications, many in high-impact journals, and over 81,000 citations. He has received continuous funding from the NIH for over 30 years and has been a recipient of an NIH MERIT Award. He is an elected member of the Brazilian Academy of Sciences and has received the Sheldon E. Greisman Award from the International Endotoxin & Innate Immune Society, an award that is given to an investigator who has made substantial and original contributions which have led to an increased understanding of the interactions between microorganisms and innate immunity. Dr. Golenbock has been an organizer and chair of the international Toll meetings that have become the major specialty scientific meeting in his field, and he is a founding and current co-chair of the annual Innate Immunity Day scientific symposium on the campus of UMass Chan Medical School.

Dr. Golenbock earned his medical degree from the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He completed his Internal Medicine internship and residency at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC, and his fellowship in Infectious Diseases at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics in Madison, Wisconsin. He also completed a postdoctoral research fellowship in biochemistry in the laboratory of Christian R.H. Raetz at the University of Wisconsin and Merck Research Laboratories in New Jersey.

“We are honored that Dr. Golenbock, an established leader in the field of innate immunity, specifically in the field of Toll-like receptors in infection and inflammation, is joining our Inflammatory Disease Scientific Advisory Board,” stated Stephen C. Glover, ZyVersa’s Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman. “We look forward to his invaluable insights and contributions as we advance our clinical development program for Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100.”

Dr. Golenbock joins ZyVersa’s current team of prominent Scientific Advisors:

Daniel G. Baker, MD: Former Vice President, Immunology Research and Development, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

Miguel S. Barbosa, PhD: Former Global Head and Vice President of Immunology Research and External Innovation at Janssen Research & Development, Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

William F. Bennett, PhD: Principal, Bioscope Associates; formerly Genentech, Sensus Corporation, and Cor Therapeutics

Helen Bramlett, PhD: Professor, Department of Neurological Surgery, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, and The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

W. Dalton Dietrich, III, PhD: Kinetic Concepts Distinguished Chair in Neurosurgery, and Scientific Director at The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine; Senior Associate Dean for Discovery Science and Co-Director of the Institute for Neural Engineering, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine; Professor, Neurological Surgery, Neurology, Biomedical Engineering, and Cell Biology, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Juan Pablo de Rivero Vaccari, PhD : Associate Professor, Department of Neurological Surgery and The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine; Distinguished Faculty Member of The Center for Cognitive Neuroscience and Aging, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Douglas H. Farrar: CEO, Flatirons Biotech, Inc.; former Cofounder and Chief Technical Officer, Coherus Biosciences

Alan Herman, PhD: Chairman Emeritus, former Chief Scientific Officer at Coherus BioSciences; formerly Genentech, Amgen, and Merck

Robert W. Keane, PhD: Professor, Physiology and Biophysics, Neurological Surgery and Microbiology, and Immunology, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine; The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine





About Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100

IC 100 is a novel humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the inflammasome adaptor protein ASC. IC 100 attenuates both initiation and perpetuation of the inflammatory response. It does so by binding to a specific region of the ASC component of multiple types of inflammasomes, including NLRP1, NLRP2, NLRP3, NLRC4, AIM2, and Pyrin. Intracellularly, IC 100 binds to ASC monomers, inhibiting inflammasome formation, thereby blocking activation of IL-1β early in the inflammatory cascade. IC 100 also binds to ASC Specks, both intracellularly and extracellularly, further blocking activation of IL-1β and the perpetuation of the inflammatory response that is pathogenic in inflammatory diseases. Because active cytokines amplify adaptive immunity through various mechanisms, IC 100, by attenuating cytokine activation, also attenuates the adaptive immune response.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa (Nasdaq: ZVSA) is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs for patients with renal and inflammatory diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. The Company is currently advancing a therapeutic development pipeline with multiple programs built around its two proprietary technologies – Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200 developed to ameliorate renal lipid accumulation that damages the kidneys' filtration system in patients with glomerular kidney diseases, and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, targeting damaging inflammation associated with numerous CNS and other inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.

