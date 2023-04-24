Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak Appointed Chief Executive Officer, International Food Information Council

Washington, DC, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Food Information Council (IFIC) announced the appointment of Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, MS, RDN as its new Chief Executive Officer effective May 1.

A visionary leader with extensive experience in food, nutrition, and agriculture business strategies, Reinhardt Kapsak is uniquely poised to help IFIC deliver on its mission to effectively communicate science-based information about sustainable food systems, with a focus on food safety and nutrition.

“Wendy’s transformative and results-oriented leadership, coupled with her significant food and nutrition experience in various sectors, make her the ideal candidate to lead IFIC into the future,” said Russell Dyer, IFIC Co-Chair and Chief Communications Officer, Mondelēz International. “The Board is thrilled to welcome Wendy and looks forward to the organization continuing its important work fostering an environment where science informs food decisions.”

Reinhardt Kapsak previously served for the past five years as President and CEO of Produce for Better Health Foundation where she led the organization’s efforts to increase fruit and vegetable consumption through research, thought leadership, public-private partnerships, value chain and influencer connectivity, as well as innovative consumer engagement strategies.

“Having a leader with proven CEO experience and a passionate, people-first approach as well as food, nutrition, and agriculture subject matter expertise will serve IFIC well now and in the future, said Regan Bailey, PhD, MPH, RD, IFIC Co-Chair and Associate Director, Institute for Advancing Health through Agriculture, Texas A&M University. “We are confident that her inspirational leadership will propel IFIC to new heights,” she added.

Reinhardt Kapsak also has extensive industry experience, including leadership positions in the Food, Nutrition & Health Partnerships and Corporate Engagement verticals in what is now collectively known as Bayer Crop Science. She is returning to IFIC after a previous tenure from 2000–2012, including service as Senior Director, Health & Wellness.

“While there are many challenges facing the global food system today, I see many opportunities to drive meaningful change and foster innovative solutions that will ultimately benefit the health and well-being of consumers worldwide," said Reinhardt Kapsak. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to return to my professional roots and serve the dedicated IFIC staff, Board of Trustees, partners, and stakeholder community as CEO. Together, we will advance the food systems dialogue through research and science-based communications, carrying forth the mission of this great organization and forging new paths.”

