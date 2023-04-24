France Furniture Market Report 2023: A $20+ Billion Industry by 2028 Featuring Roche Bobois, IKEA, Maisons du Monde, MillerKnoll, & La-Z-Boy

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Furniture Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



France Furniture Market will capture US$ 20.73 Billion by 2028 from US$ 16.27 Billion by 2022 and is expected to grow by 4.12% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2028

France, ranked as the third-largest furniture production market in Europe and the seventh-largest in the world, is a prominent player in the international furniture industry and is taking a leadership role in post-pandemic Europe. With a rich history of craftsmanship and high-quality design, the furniture industry is a significant sector in French economy, encompassing a diverse range of manufacturers ranging from small, independent artisans to large multinational corporations.



French country style is globally popular due to its comfortable and casual elegance, characterized by a blend of rustic and refined decor inspired by the homes in the French countryside. The French government actively supports the furniture industry through various initiatives, such as research and development programs, financial assistance for small and medium-sized enterprises, and tax incentives for sustainable production practices.



Online Sales is Growing in the Market



The popularity of online furniture sales is on the rise in France, with customers opting for the convenience of shopping online over visiting physical stores. With the widespread use of smartphones and increased internet penetration, consumers can now browse and purchase products from anywhere, anytime. This trend has led many vendors to shift their business operations to online platforms.



Online home decor vendors also offer hassle-free home delivery options, adding to the convenience factor for customers. The availability of detailed product catalogs and defined categories on e-commerce platforms, along with the ease and comfort of online shopping, are expected to drive the growth of this market in the foreseeable future. In France, three major furniture players dominate the industry, collectively accounting for almost half of the furniture market. The largest market share is held by Ikea, followed by Conforama and But.



Despite the growing trend of online sales in the furniture industry in France, offline sales continue to hold significant importance. Offline sales refer to in-person transactions that occur in brick-and-mortar retail locations. For many consumers, the ability to physically see and feel furniture before making a purchase is crucial, and offline sales allow retailers to display their products and offer top-notch customer service. Therefore, offline sales remain a valuable aspect of the furniture industry in France.



Living Room Furniture is creating more demand in France



The living room furniture industry in France is a crucial component of the overall furniture sector. This category encompasses furniture items such as sofas, armchairs, coffee tables, entertainment units, and other pieces designed to furnish living rooms or family rooms. In recent times, there has been an increasing inclination towards eco-friendly and sustainable living room furniture, as consumers becomes increasingly aware of their impact on the environment.



The kitchen and dining furniture industry forms a significant segment of the larger furniture sector in France. This industry boasts of diversity, with several manufacturers and retailers offering a wide range of styles and designs, ranging from traditional to modern and contemporary. One of the primary drivers of growth in the kitchen and dining furniture industry in France is the rising demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products.



Wood Furniture will hold Maximum Market



By Material, The France Furniture Market was classified into Plastic, Wood, Metal and Others. The wood furniture industry plays a crucial role in the overall furniture sector in France, encompassing a diverse array of wood-based products, including tables, chairs, cabinets, and bed frames. French wood furniture is celebrated for its superior quality, longevity, and refinement.



An emerging trend in the wood furniture industry in France is the adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly materials. Numerous manufacturers are sourcing wood from responsibly managed forests and incorporating other environmentally friendly materials like natural oils and finishes into their products. Ready-to-assemble and multi-functional wooden products are also making significant contributions to enhancing home interiors.



Increasing Demand for Office Furniture is driving the Market



The furniture industry is segmented by type into residential and commercial categories. The increasing number of startups is expected to significantly drive the demand for commercial furniture during the forecast period. Commercial furniture includes desks, chairs, storage cabinets, and other items commonly used in workplaces. The demand for multi-functional office furniture has risen due to shrinking office spaces and the high cost of commercial leases.



Furthermore, customized office furniture is becoming more popular as some organizations prefer to have interiors that reflect their theme and work culture. The rising popularity of online furniture stores and increased mergers and acquisitions are expected to further boost market growth in the forecast period.



The residential segment of the furniture market holds a significant share, mainly due to the high demand for sofa sets and chairs among residential customers to meet their seating requirements in homes and backyards. Moreover, the increasing rate of urbanization and the growing number of nuclear families worldwide are also contributing to the growth of this segment.



Key Industry Players



Roche Bobois, IKEA, Maisons du Monde, MillerKnoll, Inc. and La-Z-Boy Inc. are among the major market players in the France furniture market.



In June 2022, Roche Bobois Antibes, the flagship store of the South Region, reopened its doors to the public after undergoing a complete renovation. The store spans over 1,800 square meters and boasts a revamped interior architecture that fully showcases the brand's international design codes.



In June 2022, Herman Miller and Studio 7.5 collaborated to launch a new office chair named Zeph, which draws inspiration from the iconic Eames design. Zeph is an ergonomic and customizable chair available in a range of vibrant colors, suitable for any workspace.

