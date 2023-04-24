New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Self-Injections Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06451227/?utm_source=GNW

The global self injections market is expected to grow from $40.70 billion in 2022 to $51.22 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.83%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The self injections market is expected to reach $117.26 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 23.01%.



The self injections market consists of sales of auto-injectors, needle-free injectors, pen injectors and wearable injectors.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Self-injection refers to a device used for the act of injecting oneself. Self-injections enable patients and users to administer medicines and drugs that need to be injected into them by themselves without the need for a physician or a medical professional.



North America was the largest region in the self injections market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main type of self injections are devices and formulations.The devices are used to enables patients and users to give medications and pharmaceuticals that require injection into them without the help of a doctor or other medical professional.



Self-injection devices refers to devices that can be used by patients to self-administer medication that needs to be injected.The various route of administration includes skin, circulatory or musculoskeletal, organs, central nervous system.



The various types of dosage include single dose and multi dose. The various types of applications include autoimmune diseases, hormonal disorders, oncology, orphan diseases, pain management, respiratory therapy, and other applications and distribution channel includes hospitals pharmacies, clinics, chemist, and online pharmacies.



The growing number of diabetic patients is expected to propel the growth of the self-injections market going forward.Diabetes refers to a condition where the pancreas, a human organ that produces insulin, produce less than an adequate level of insulin which leads to the breakdown of blood sugars and causes serious health conditions like heart disease, vision loss, and kidney diseases.



Self-injections can be used by diabetic patients for injecting insulin and other medications which help maintain optimum blood sugar levels and block any excess blood sugars at any given point of time without the help of a medical professional.For instance, according to International Diabetes Federation (IDF), a Belgium-based organization that represents 230 national diabetes associations in more than 160 countries and territories, in 2021, 567 million adults aged between 20 to 79 years are currently living with diabetes, and the number of diabetic patients is expected to grow and reach 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045.



Therefore, the growing number of diabetic patients is driving the growth of the self-injections market.



Technological advancement is a key trend in the self-injections market.Major companies in the market are concentrating on technological innovations s to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in October 2020, Aptar Pharma, a US-based drug device manufacturing company launched AdhereIT, a connected, intuitive, and user-friendly auto-injectors.This is the first fully interchangeable, auto-injectors that work across a multitude of auto-injector platforms.



AdhereIT pairs a patient’s auto-injector with the existing software applications via Bluetooth technology to their mobile phone.



In June 2022, Dr Reddy Labs, an India-based manufacturer of pharmaceuticals acquired an injectable portfolio from Eton Pharma for $50 million.With this acquisition, Dr.



Reddy’s aimed to accelerate and expand affordable medications for patients.Also, it enters into new portfolios such as injection and recipes.



Eton Pharma is a US-based manufacturer of pharmaceuticals and injections.



