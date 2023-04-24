Global Laparoscopy Market Report to 2028: Growing Prevalence of Chronic Illness Fuels the Sector

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laparoscopy Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Product, By Application, By End User, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global laparoscopy market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.

CompaniesMentioned

Medtronic Plc

Stryker Corporation.

Karl storz se & co. KG.

Johnson & Johnson.

Olympus Corporation.

Conmed Corporation.

B. Braun Melsungen AG.

The Cooper Companies Inc.

Richard Wolf Gmbh.

Microline Surgical, Inc.

This can be ascribed to the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries for the treatment of endometriosis, ectopic pregnancy, pelvic inflammatory disease, cysts, and fibroids across the globe. Similarly, growing cases of morbid obesity and bariatric surgeries will further enhance the demand for the global laparoscopy market in the forecast period.

Additionally, the growing number of market players, along with growing awareness about new surgical methods among the aging population, is a major factor that will further drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Also, the rapidly growing adoption of new surgical methods will further drive the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Also, growing insurance coverage for chronic disease treatment, along with growing initiatives by government organizations to educate people about the benefits of using laparoscopy, will drive the growth of the market over the years.



Growing Prevalence of Chronic Illness



The growing prevalence of chronic illnesses such as obesity, diabetes, and digestive system problems is expected to enhance the demand for the global laparoscopy market in the forecast period. Also, growing awareness of the 4k laparoscopy system, myomectomy, laparoscopic cholecystectomy (minimally invasive through 4 small incisions), and laparoscopy minimally invasive operations among patients will further boost the growth of the market over the years.

Similarly, an increase in the number of obese individuals in emerging nations is also a major factor driving the growth of the market. Diabetes affects roughly 537 million individuals (20-79 years old), according to the International Diabetes Federation. Also, laparoscopic gastric bundling is an important surgery that will help in weight loss.

This type of surgery is less invasive and saves money on pre- or post-operative treatment as well as the patient's duration of stay at the hospital. Also, patients can benefit from reduced blood loss, fewer postoperative complications, and a faster healing period as a result of laparoscopic operations.



Growing Adoption of Advance Products



The growing adoption of advanced products such as laparoscopic medical robots, laparoscopes, laparoscopy reusable minimally invasive instruments, laparoscopic slide lock graspers, laparoscopic suction irrigation sets, specialty laparoscopic instruments, laparoscopic axial needle holders, laparoscopic storage solutions, laparoscopic responsible scissors, uterine manipulators, trocars/cannulas, laparoscopes, bipolar forceps, verses needle, baskets for laparoscopic instruments, laparoscopic suction irrigation, irrigation pump, and some non-energy devices can further enhance the demand for laparoscopy market in the forecast period.

Also, an increase in robot-assisted technology usage will enhance the demand for laparoscopy devices in the forecast period.

Report Scope:



In this report, global laparoscopy market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



Laparoscopy Market, By Product:

Laparoscopes

Energy Systems

Trocars

Closure Devices

Suction/ Irrigation Device

Insufflation Device

Robot-Assisted Systems

Hand Access Instruments

Laparoscopy Market, By Application:

Bariatric Surgery

Urological Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

General Surgery

Colorectal Surgery

Other Surgeries

Laparoscopy Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory

Others

