Risk Strategies Acquires JW Surety Bonds

BOSTON, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management and consulting firm, today announced its acquisition of JW Surety Bonds, the largest volume bond producer in the country, along with sister companies Bryant Surety Bonds, Inc. and Lance Surety Bonds Associates, Inc. Terms of the deal were not announced.



Headquartered in Pipersville, PA, JW Surety Bonds was founded in 2003 and today operates across all 50 states. The firm places a wide variety of bonds including license and permit bonds, contractor bonds, court bonds and fidelity bonds. The company specializes in freight broker, auto dealer and mortgage broker bonds.

“Doing surety bonds well, while making the process as friction-free as possible, is a true specialty skill,” said Brian Whipple, National Surety Practice Leader. “JW Surety Bonds’ deep expertise, experience and client-first approach has made them a national leader in surety, and we’re thrilled to have them join our firm, practice and family.”

With almost 40,000 clients, JW Surety has built a national reputation for its ability to combine the client service and attention of a small firm with the market relationship advantages that come from being the highest volume bond firm in the United States. The firm has fueled its business and reputational growth by investing in real-time online quoting capabilities, a simple application and placement process, as well as highly capable claims defense.

“In the property and casualty world, surety bonds happen to be a niche among niches. I started this firm 20 years ago and finding the right partner for our group of companies was paramount to be able to scale and perpetuate our business,” said JD Weisbrot, President & Chief Underwriting Officer, JW Surety Bonds. “We saw Risk Strategies as a standout amongst a sea of potential acquiring insurance brokers due to the quality of their leaders, business model and people first mentality. We are excited and proud to bring our surety expertise to the Risk Strategies family.”

As a nationally recognized Managing General Underwriter (MGU) able to provide direct access to specialty programs, the acquisition of JW Surety adds significant capabilities and resources to the Risk Strategies Surety Practice’s national presence.

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit www.riskstrategies.com

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is the 9th largest privately held US brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management advice, insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, private client services, as well as consulting services and financial & wealth solutions. With more than 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Riskstrategies.com.

Media Contact

Brittany Gould

Account Executive

Rsc@matternow.com

518-937-3720