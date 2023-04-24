Global Marine Radar Market is projected to grow US$ 2.4 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033 | Data analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The marine radar market is expected to reach US$1.34 billion in 2022. The market is expanding as businesses provide technologically advanced maritime radar using different wireless technologies. As a result, revenue reached US$ 2.4 billion by 2033, representing a CAGR of 5.5% between 2023 and 2033. In 2023, the market is anticipated to bring in US$ 1.4 billion.



The increasing spending on military activities by developed & developing nations has provided a lucrative opportunity for market growth. With the rising demand for weapon guidance applications and increased marine tourism spending the global marine radar market is expected to grow in the forecast period. The rising demand for pleasure & luxury boats creates a growth opportunity for the market. The merchant marine is the most significant application of marine radar.

Increasing investment by market players in research & development activities to achieve a competitive edge is expected to drive market growth. Also, the key market players are continuously collaborating with other manufacturers to provide new technology-based products. Thus with all these, the marine radar market is expected to grow in the coming years.

Get a holistic overview of the market from industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4258

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global marine radar market is expected to account for a 5.5%CAGR throughout the forecast period.

From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 5.3%

By product type, X-band radars are expected to accumulate a market share of 42.5% in 2033

By application, the merchant marine segment dominates the market with a share of 40%

North America to emerge as a promising market, capturing nearly 38% of the global market share in 2023

Asia Pacific to be an opportunistic market, expected to capture 27% of revenue

“The increasing technological advancement & increasing defense budget across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the marine radar market during the forecast period,” says the FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the marine radar market are FURUNO ELECTRIC CO. LTD., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Saab AB, Japan Radio Co Ltd, BAE Systems, JRC, Garmin, FLIR Systems, Navico Group AS, GEM Elettronica, HENSOLDT UK, Koden Electronics Co. Ltd, Rutter Inc, Kongsberg Maritime AS, TOKYO KEIKI INC, Johnson Outdoors Inc, among others.

Leading players operating in the global marine radar market are focusing on intensive research and development for launching innovative products and services in the market. Product innovation is the key strategy adopted by market players. Brand consciousness and aggressive marketing by top players however make it challenging for new entrants in this market. The market players are also emphasizing offering radar systems with high reliability and high performance

In June 2022- Lockheed Martin delivers the first five sentinel A4 Air & Missile Defense Radars to the United States Army. The sentinel A4 radar is developed and manufactured by Lockheed Martin in Syracuse N.Y.

In June 2022- Raytheon Technologies announced that it will establish its global headquarters office in Arlington, Virginia.

In February 2022- Furuno Electric Cp. Ltd is proud to introduce its stable fish size indicator (Fish Finder) FCV- 38 which will optimize fishing operations with the help of spilt beam & multi detection technology.FCV-38 is the high-performance 4kW fish finder with a 38 kHz transducer using spilled beam technology that provides excellent depth detection capability.



Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/marine-radar-market

Know More about What the Marine Radar Market Report Covers

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global marine radar market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the marine radar market, the market is segmented based on product type (X band radars and S band radars) and application (merchant marine, fishing vessels, yacht/recreational, and military/naval), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Key Segments Covered in the Marine Radar Industry Analysis

By Product Type:

X Band Radar

S-Band Radar

By Application:

Marchant Marine

Fishing Vessels

Yacht/Recreational

Military/Naval

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



To remain ‘Ahead’ of your competitors, Get Customized Report @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-4258

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Marine Radar Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2023 to 2033

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Product Type

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis By Product Type, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By Product Type, 2023 to 2033

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Product Type, 2018 to 2022

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Product Type, 2023 to 2033

6. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Application

6.1. Introduction / Key Findings

6.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis By Application, 2018 to 2022

6.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By Application, 2023 to 2033

6.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Application, 2018 to 2022

6.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Application, 2023 to 2033

Buy Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/4258

Future Market Insights Most Trending Reports of Industrial Automation –

Agricultural Sprayers Market Revenue: The global agricultural sprayers market size is predicted to reach US$ 3,106.1 million in 2023 and further register a growth rate of 5.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. Total agricultural sprayer sales are poised to generate revenues worth US$ 5,499.5 million by the end of 2033.

ISO Container Market Growth: The ISO container market is predicted to capture a valuation of US$ 266.53 million in 2023 and is estimated to rise to US$ 630.97 million by 2033. The market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

Regenerative Blowers Market Analysis: The regenerative blowers market is estimated to capture a valuation of US$ 941.2 million in 2023 and is estimated to rise to US$ 1,393.21 million by 2033. The market is anticipated at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

System on Module Market Trends: The system on module market is predicted to register a valuation of US$ 1.15 billion in 2023, and is estimated to rise to US$ 4.65 billion by 2033. The market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.

Industrial Gearbox Market Research: According to FMI, the industrial gearbox market is expected to grow its revenue share from US$ 30.08 billion in 2023 to US$ 47.16 billion by 2033. Throughout the forecast period, the market is anticipated to exhibit a constant CAGR of 4.6%.

ABOUT FUTURE MARKET INSIGHTS, INC.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com