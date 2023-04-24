New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Optical Coherence Tomography Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06451223/?utm_source=GNW

The global optical cherence tomography market is expected to grow from $1.54 billion in 2022 to $1.71 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.16%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The optical cherence tomography market is expected to grow to $2.61 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.22%.



Optical coherence tomography (OCT) is an optical biopsy and effective imaging technology for medical diagnostics that provides images of tissue in situ and in real-time. Optical coherence tomography is used for high-resolution cross-sectional imaging.



North America was the largest region in the optical coherence tomography market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The main type of optical coherence tomography include catheter-based OCT devices, doppler OCT devices, handheld OCT devices and tabletop OCT devices.The catheter-based OCT devices are used for imaging of coronary arteries and is indicated in patients who are candidates for transluminal interventional procedures.



Catheters are designed to be used in vessels with a diameter of 2.0 to 3.5 mm. The technology implemented in optical coherence tomography include time domain OCT (TDOCT), frequency domain OCT (FD-OCT), spatial encoded frequency domain OCT and applied in ophthalmology, cardiovascular, oncology, dermatology and other application.



The rising prevalence of eye disorders is expected to support the growth of the optical coherence tomography market.Globally, eye conditions, including cataract, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are leading causes of vision loss and blindness.



The demand for advanced disease diagnostic tools like optical coherence tomography systems is growing due to the rise in eye ailments. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations, near-or vision problems affect over 2.2 billion individuals worldwide due to eye conditions such as refractive error, cataract, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and other conditions. Globally, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) ranks as the third cause of blindness after cataracts and glaucoma. In the European Union (EU), AMD is thought to impact 34 million individuals on average, including 22 million in just the five most populated nations. It is anticipated that there will be a 25% rise in the AMD patient population by 2050 owing to population growth and ageing. Primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) is predicted to affect 7.32 million Americans by 2050, up from 3.15 million in 2015. Thus, the increasing prevalence of eye disorders is expected to drive the optical coherence tomography market.



Technological innovations are a key trend in the optical coherence tomography market.Major players are releasing technologically upgraded products.



They are also introducing sophisticated technologies to boost their revenue share, stay competitive in the optical coherence tomography market and to grow their market share.For instance, in November 2020, Leica Microsystems launched its next-generation EnFocus intraoperative Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) solution that is built into the Proveo 8 ophthalmic microscope.



The innovative ophthalmology portfolio has been developed to support surgical workflow and help ophthalmic surgeons focus on perfection during posterior and anterior segment surgery.



In December 2020, ZEISS, an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in optics and optoelectronics, acquired a majority stake in the imaging business of Arivis AG, for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition supports research pursuits in ZEISS’ microscopy business.



Arivis AG is a German developer and designer visualization and analysis software of 2D, 3D, and 4D image data.



The countries covered in the Optical Coherence Tomography market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



