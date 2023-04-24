Water Purifier Market to Worth USD 50.66 Billion by 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global water purifier market share was valued at USD 22.85 billion in 2021 and is estimated to rise from USD 30.62 billion in 2022 to USD 50.66 billion by 2029 at a 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

The water purifier market is a growing industry, driven by concerns about the quality of drinking water and the increasing prevalence of waterborne diseases. In general, water purifiers are designed to remove contaminants from water, including bacteria, viruses, chemicals, and minerals.

The water purifier is defined as a device used to decontaminate the water from harmful substances, chemicals, pathogens, microorganisms, and other dissolved solids and make it portable.

The market for water purifiers is diverse and includes a range of products such as UV purifiers, RO purifiers, activated carbon filters, and ion exchange filters. The demand for these products is growing in both developed and developing countries, as people become more aware of the potential health risks associated with contaminated water.

In recent years, the market has seen a rise in demand for advanced technologies that offer additional benefits, such as energy efficiency, ease of use, and the ability to customize water treatment according to local conditions. The market is also highly competitive, with a large number of players offering products across various price ranges.

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/water-purifier-market-103118

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

LG Electronics (South Korea)

Helen of Troy Limited (U.S.)

Best Water Technology Group (Austria)

Kent RO Systems Ltd. (India)

iSpring Water Systems LLC (U.S.)

The 3M Company (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (Switzerland)

General Electric Company (U.S.)

Smith Corporation (U.S.)

Brita LP (U.S.)

Pentair PLC (U.S.)

Culligan International Company (U.S.)

Unilever PLC (U.K.)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 7.5% 2029 Value Projection USD 50.66 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 30.62 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 180 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Type

By Category

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Water Purifier Market Growth Drivers Smart Purification Trend to Propel Industry Growth Heightened Awareness about Waterborne Diseases to Encourage Investment in Asia Pacific

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/water-purifier-market-103118

Segments

The water purifier market can be segmented based on various factors, including:

Technology: Water purifiers can be segmented based on the technology used, such as UV (Ultra-Violet) Purifiers, RO (Reverse Osmosis) Purifiers, Activated Carbon Filters, and Ion Exchange Filters.

End-User: The market can be segmented based on the end-users, such as residential, commercial, and industrial.

Distribution Channel: The market can be segmented based on the distribution channel used to sell water purifiers, such as online, offline, or both.

Geography: The market can be segmented based on geography, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Type: The market can be segmented based on the type of water purifiers, such as countertop, under-sink, faucet mount, and portable.

Application: The market can also be segmented based on the application of water purifiers, such as residential, commercial, and industrial.

These segments can help manufacturers and marketers to develop targeted strategies to reach their specific customer base and to cater to the varying needs and preferences of customers.

Global COVID-19 Impact

The ravage of the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply chain, with short-term production halts and the possible closure of manufacturing plants. Notably, Pentair PLC suffered production slow down & operation suspension, owing to shelter-in-place orders from governance.

Meanwhile, robust government policies could have a notable influence on the business outlook. According to the Water World Magazine, 60% of Water and Wastewater Equipment Manufacturers Association (WWEMA) representative members and approximately 44% of WWEMA manufacturing members took advantage of the federal Payroll Protection Program in the U.S. in 2020.

Report Coverage

A comprehensive water purifier market segmentation report would cover a detailed analysis of various aspects of the market, including technology segmentation, end-user, distribution channel, geographical, type, price range, application, competitive landscape, and company profiles.

The report would provide an overview of the global water purifier market, including market size, growth rate, and major drivers and restraints. It would then delve into the details of the market segmentation by technology, including UV purifiers, RO purifiers, Activated Carbon Filters, and Ion Exchange Filters, and provide market size, growth rate, and key players in each segment.

The report would also provide a detailed analysis of the market by end-user, including residential, commercial, and industrial, distribution channel, including online, offline, or both, geography, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World, type, including countertop, under-sink, faucet mount, and portable, and price range, including economy, mid-range, and premium.

Additionally, the report would provide insights into the competitive landscape of the water purifier market, including market share analysis, competitive benchmarking, and key strategies adopted by major players. It would also provide detailed company profiles of major players in the water purifier market, including company overview, product portfolio, financial performance, and key strategies adopted.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/water-purifier-market-103118

Drivers and Restraints

The water purifier market has been growing steadily over the years, driven by various factors such as rising concerns about water-borne diseases, increasing urbanization, and growing awareness of the benefits of safe and clean drinking water. The growing demand for portable water purifiers is also a major driver of the market as consumers are increasingly looking for easy-to-use and convenient water purifiers that can be carried while traveling or camping.

Moreover, the increasing levels of pollution in the water bodies and the resulting need for safe drinking water have also contributed significantly to the growth of the water purifier market. In addition, government initiatives to promote the use of water purifiers in households and the growing popularity of smart and connected water purifiers are expected to drive the market growth further in the coming years.

However, the high initial cost of water purifiers and the ongoing maintenance expenses can act as a restraint to the market growth. In addition, the availability of low-cost alternatives and the lack of awareness in certain regions can also hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, the environmental impact of water purifiers and the production of plastic waste generated from disposable filters can also be a concern. The regulatory and certification requirements for water purifiers can also be a barrier for new entrants in the market.

Regional Insights:

The water purifier market can be segmented based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

North America and Europe are the mature markets for water purifiers and have a high penetration rate. The market growth in these regions is driven by the increasing demand for smart and connected water purifiers, rising awareness about the benefits of safe drinking water, and the growing adoption of water purifiers in commercial and industrial applications.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the water purifier market, driven by the increasing population, rising urbanization, and growing awareness of water pollution and its adverse health effects. The market growth is particularly strong in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asia, where the need for safe and clean drinking water is high due to the high levels of pollution in the water bodies.

Rest of the World includes regions such as the Middle East, Africa, and South America, where the market growth is driven by the increasing demand for water purifiers in the commercial and industrial sectors. In these regions, the need for safe drinking water is particularly high due to the limited access to clean water sources.

Overall, the water purifier market is expected to witness significant growth across all regions due to the increasing awareness about the benefits of safe and clean drinking water and the growing demand for portable and easy-to-use water purifiers. However, the market dynamics can vary significantly across different regions based on factors such as regulatory environment, economic conditions, and consumer preferences.

Competitive Landscape

The water purifier market is highly competitive and fragmented, with numerous players operating in the market. These players are focusing on product innovation, technological advancements, and expanding their distribution networks to strengthen their market position.

In addition, the market is also witnessing an increasing number of new entrants, especially in the emerging markets, who are introducing low-cost water purifiers to cater to price-sensitive consumers. To compete with these new players, the established players are also focusing on offering cost-effective and efficient water purifiers to gain a competitive edge.

Overall, the competitive landscape of the water purifier market is expected to remain intense in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for safe and clean drinking water and the growing competition among the key players to capture a larger market share.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/water-purifier-market-103118

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Trends Latest Technological Advancements Key developments: Acquisition, Collaboration, Strategic Partnership, and Joint Venture Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by companies to overcome the COVID-19 impact Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 impact

Global Water Purifier Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type (Value) Point-of-Use Water Filters Counter top Filters Under the counter Filters Pitcher Filters Faucet-mounted Filters Others Point-of-Entry Water Filters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Category (Value) RO Filters UV Filters Gravity Filters Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application (Value) Residential Commercial Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Water Purifier Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type (Value) Point-of-Use Water Filters Counter top Filters Under the counter Filters Pitcher Filters Faucet-mounted Filters Others Point-of-Entry Water Filters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Category (Value) RO Filters UV Filters Gravity Filters Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application (Value) Residential Commercial Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country (Value) U.S. By Application (Value) Canada By Application (Value)



TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/water-purifier-market-103118

Key Industry Development

Introduction of Smart and Connected Water Purifiers: The introduction of smart and connected water purifiers is a major development in the market. These water purifiers can be connected to smartphones and other devices to monitor the water quality, filter life, and other parameters. This technology has enabled consumers to have greater control over their water purification process and has increased the convenience of using water purifiers.

Use of Advanced Filtration Technologies: The market has seen the use of advanced filtration technologies such as reverse osmosis, ultraviolet, and activated carbon to improve the efficiency of water purification. These technologies have been instrumental in removing impurities and contaminants from water and providing safe and clean drinking water.

Overall, these key industry developments have had a significant impact on the water purifier market and are expected to shape the market dynamics in the coming years.

Read Related Insights:

U.S. Water Purifier Market to Reach USD 9.10 Billion by 2029 | United States Water Purifier Industry Register a CAGR of 5.8%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com