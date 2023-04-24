New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Flap Surgery Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06451213/?utm_source=GNW

Joy Dental Clinic, Smiles by Dr. Santos, LLC, Axis Dental, HM Hospital Madrid, Humanitas Hospital, Partha Dental Clinics, and American Dental Partners Inc.



The global dental flap surgery market is expected to grow from $4.49 billion in 2022 to $4.82 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.35%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The dental flap surgery market is expected to reach $6.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.92%.



The dental flap surgery market includes revenues earned by entities by luekbke-ochsenbein flap, buccal, palatal and bridge.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Dental flap surgery refers to a procedure that involves making tiny incisions to loosen the gum from the bone so that the underlying tooth structures can be exposed and cleaned. Dental flap surgery is used to treat gum diseases in which the bones that support human teeth are damaged.



North-America was the largest region in the dental flap surgery market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the dental flap surgery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main flap type in dental flap surgery include trapezoidal flap, triangular flap, envelope flap, semilunar flap, pedicle flap and incision types are horizontal and vertical.The trapezoidal flap are used for third-molar extractions.



The trapezoidal or three-sided flap refers to a horizontal incision along the gingival crevice followed by two vertical relieving incisions at the medial and distal aspects.The techniques used are modified widman flap, undisplaced flap and apically displaced flap.



The dental flap surgery is used in hospitals and dental clinics.



The rise in the prevalence of periodontitis disease is expected to drive the dental flap surgery market.Periodontitis disease refers to infection and inflammation of the gum tissue and bone that surround and support the teeth.



Patients with mild to severe gum disease, or periodontitis, who have not progressed to non-surgical treatments, including scaling and root planing, are treated with the flap surgery.For instance, according to a 2022 report by World Health Organisation, a UN agency responsible for international public health, it is estimated that severe periodontal disease affects about 1 billion people globally, or around 19% of adults.



Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of periodontitis disease drives the dental flap surgery market.



The new flap technique is a key trend in the dental flap surgery market.Major players are introducing new techniques to simplify the process.



For instance, in January 2020, a new Periosteal Flap Stretch technique was performed in four patients with horizontal and vertical alveolar ridge deficiencies in the anterior maxilla, anterior mandible, posterior mandible, and posterior maxilla. The technique uses a blunt surgical curette for flap stretching instead of vertical or periosteal-releasing incisions, enabling passive and reliable primary soft tissue closure.



In February 2022, Sage Dental, a US-based dental service provider, acquired five dental practices Cornerstone, Deerfield, Brandon, and Fort Myers for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Sage Dental plans to expand its businesses through Florida.



Cornerstone, Deerfield, Brandon, and Fort Myers, are a US-based dental service providers, including dental flap surgery.



The countries covered in the Dental Flap Surgery market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The dental flap surgery market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides dental flap surgery market statistics, including dental flap surgery industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an dental flap surgery market share, detailed dental flap surgery market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the dental flap surgery industry. This dental flap surgery market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

