Global Work Safety Program Guide 2023 with 12 Months Update Service: Includes Internet of Things (IoT) and Meets All Mandate Safety Requirements Including US OSHA, ISO, GSR, EU, and UNECE

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Work Safety Program Premium - 2023 Edition with 12 months update service" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Includes Internet of Things (IoT) and meets all mandate safety requirements including US OSHA, ISO, GSR, EU, and UNECE - Available with ready to use electronic forms that work on SmartPhones, tablets, and laptops
Comes in MS Word, eReader (ePub), and pdf formats - All electronic forms come as fillable pdf forms
Companies in the US, the EU, and the UK recognize that cultivating a safety culture is critical, not just internally but also across their own employees and also their contractor and supplier workforce. The focus is on helping to reduce the potential risks and costs associated with injuries in the workplace.
Includes OSHA forms that need to be filed electronically. 300, 300A, and 301 come as pdfs and an excel spreadsheet that can be used for electronic filing.
Only Janco's Safety Program HandiGuide delivers a comprehensive solution for safety compliance, combining its knowledge of the broad spectrum of risks, mandated compliance requirements and the drive to continuously improve the safety culture across the entire workplace.
The template has been updated to include electronic forms that can be Emailed, completed on a PC, iPad, tablet, or laptop, and filed electronically. A completely green process.
The template includes two full job descriptions: Supervisor Safety Program and Manager Safety Program.
Safety Program Forms
- Area Safety Inspection
- Employee Job Hazard Analysis
- First Report of Injury
- Inspection Checklist - Alternative Locations
- Inspection Checklist - Computer, Server, Data Center
- Inspection Checklist - Office Locations
- Inspection Checklist - Work From Home Locations
- New Employee Safety Checklist
- Safety Program Contact List
- Work From Home Checklist
- Training Record
- OSHA 300 - Log of Work Related Injuries and Illnesses
- OSHA 300A - Summary of Work Related Injuries and Illnesses
- OSHA 301 - Injuries and Illness Incident Report
All of these forms are contained within the Safety Program Template and the DR/BC Template.
You can either cut and paste the forms you need directly out of the MS WORD template or use the MS WORD files that contain the individual forms so they can be customized for your particular requirements (OSHA forms in an Excel file and/or PDF file). A sample of one of these forms is provided when you download the table of contents from the link above.
Safety Program Job Descriptions
Also included are full job descriptions for the Manager Safety Program, Supervisor Safety Program and optionally Director Safety Program in the Premium Edition.
Version History
The Safety Program Template addresses all of the issues associated with mandated safety requirements. This Safety Program can be used as a template for any size enterprise.
The Safety Program template is 60 pages and includes everything needed to customize the Safety Program to fit your specific requirement. The Safety was updated in March 2023 and reflects the latest issues associated with the most recent legislation and mandates -- ISO Supply Chain Management, GDPR, Sarbanes Oxley, and OSHA.
The electronic document includes proven written text and examples for the following major sections of a disaster recovery plan:
- Policy Statement
- Safety Rules - including a check list of standard proven rules
- Accident Investigation Process
- Hazard Recognition and Control
- Safety Committee including membership and procedures
- Training including guidelines for orientation, job instruction, Supervisor training as well as specialized training
- Communication including for management and employees
- Record Keeping including inspection; accident investigation; training and coordination with Safety Committee.
- Job Description for Safety Director (ADA compliant)
- Technical Appendix including definition of necessary phone numbers and contact points; and sample forms:
- First Report of Injury
- Safety Audit Checklist
- Alternate Work site Safety Checklist (i.e. work at home)
- WFH Checklist
- Inspection Checklist
- Employee Job Hazard Analysis Acknowledgment
- Area Safety Inspection Report
- Inspection Checklist Alternative Location
- Safety Program Contact List
- Training Record
- Instructions for electronic filing of OSHA reports
There is an extensive description that shows how a full test of the Safety Program can be conducted.
Key Topics Covered:
Safety Program Policy
Safety Goals
Responsibilities
Internet of Things (IoT)
Safety Rules
Progressive Disciplinary Program
Accident Investigation
Hazard Recognition And Control
- Job Hazard Analysis (JHA)
- Inspection Procedures
- Incidental Inspection
- Planned Inspection
Safety Committee
Safety Training
Communication
Record Keeping
- Inspection Documentation
- Accident Investigation -- Accident & Injury Records
- Training
- Safety Committee
New Employee Orientation
Training
Appendix
- IT Job Descriptions
- Manager Safety Program
- Supervisor Safety Program
Forms
- Area Safety Inspection
- Employee Job Hazard Analysis
- First Report of Injury
- Inspection Checklist - Alternative Locations
- Inspection Checklist - Computer Server Data Center
- Inspection Checklist - Office Locations
- Inspection Checklist - Work From Home Locations
- New Employee Safety Checklist
- Safety Program Contact List
- Training Record
OSHA Electronic Forms
- Instructions
- OSHA xls Form
- OSHA 300 Form
- OSHA 300A Form
- OSHA 301 Fprm
Revision History
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8qbhwi
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.