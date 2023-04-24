Global Work Safety Program Guide 2023 with 12 Months Update Service: Includes Internet of Things (IoT) and Meets All Mandate Safety Requirements Including US OSHA, ISO, GSR, EU, and UNECE

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Work Safety Program Premium - 2023 Edition with 12 months update service" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Includes Internet of Things (IoT) and meets all mandate safety requirements including US OSHA, ISO, GSR, EU, and UNECE - Available with ready to use electronic forms that work on SmartPhones, tablets, and laptops



Comes in MS Word, eReader (ePub), and pdf formats - All electronic forms come as fillable pdf forms

Companies in the US, the EU, and the UK recognize that cultivating a safety culture is critical, not just internally but also across their own employees and also their contractor and supplier workforce. The focus is on helping to reduce the potential risks and costs associated with injuries in the workplace.

Includes OSHA forms that need to be filed electronically. 300, 300A, and 301 come as pdfs and an excel spreadsheet that can be used for electronic filing.

Only Janco's Safety Program HandiGuide delivers a comprehensive solution for safety compliance, combining its knowledge of the broad spectrum of risks, mandated compliance requirements and the drive to continuously improve the safety culture across the entire workplace.

The template has been updated to include electronic forms that can be Emailed, completed on a PC, iPad, tablet, or laptop, and filed electronically. A completely green process.

The template includes two full job descriptions: Supervisor Safety Program and Manager Safety Program.

Safety Program Forms

Area Safety Inspection

Employee Job Hazard Analysis

First Report of Injury

Inspection Checklist - Alternative Locations

Inspection Checklist - Computer, Server, Data Center

Inspection Checklist - Office Locations

Inspection Checklist - Work From Home Locations

New Employee Safety Checklist

Safety Program Contact List

Work From Home Checklist

Training Record

OSHA 300 - Log of Work Related Injuries and Illnesses

OSHA 300A - Summary of Work Related Injuries and Illnesses

OSHA 301 - Injuries and Illness Incident Report

All of these forms are contained within the Safety Program Template and the DR/BC Template.

You can either cut and paste the forms you need directly out of the MS WORD template or use the MS WORD files that contain the individual forms so they can be customized for your particular requirements (OSHA forms in an Excel file and/or PDF file). A sample of one of these forms is provided when you download the table of contents from the link above.

Safety Program Job Descriptions

Also included are full job descriptions for the Manager Safety Program, Supervisor Safety Program and optionally Director Safety Program in the Premium Edition.

Version History

The Safety Program Template addresses all of the issues associated with mandated safety requirements. This Safety Program can be used as a template for any size enterprise.

The Safety Program template is 60 pages and includes everything needed to customize the Safety Program to fit your specific requirement. The Safety was updated in March 2023 and reflects the latest issues associated with the most recent legislation and mandates -- ISO Supply Chain Management, GDPR, Sarbanes Oxley, and OSHA.

The electronic document includes proven written text and examples for the following major sections of a disaster recovery plan:

Policy Statement

Safety Rules - including a check list of standard proven rules

Accident Investigation Process

Hazard Recognition and Control

Safety Committee including membership and procedures

Training including guidelines for orientation, job instruction, Supervisor training as well as specialized training

Communication including for management and employees

Record Keeping including inspection; accident investigation; training and coordination with Safety Committee.

Job Description for Safety Director (ADA compliant)

Technical Appendix including definition of necessary phone numbers and contact points; and sample forms: First Report of Injury Safety Audit Checklist Alternate Work site Safety Checklist (i.e. work at home) WFH Checklist Inspection Checklist Employee Job Hazard Analysis Acknowledgment Area Safety Inspection Report Inspection Checklist Alternative Location Safety Program Contact List Training Record

Instructions for electronic filing of OSHA reports

There is an extensive description that shows how a full test of the Safety Program can be conducted.

Key Topics Covered:

Safety Program Policy

Safety Goals

Responsibilities

Internet of Things (IoT)

Safety Rules

Progressive Disciplinary Program

Accident Investigation

Hazard Recognition And Control

Job Hazard Analysis (JHA)

Inspection Procedures

Incidental Inspection

Planned Inspection

Safety Committee

Safety Training

Communication

Record Keeping

Inspection Documentation

Accident Investigation -- Accident & Injury Records

Training

Safety Committee

New Employee Orientation

Training

Appendix

IT Job Descriptions

Manager Safety Program

Supervisor Safety Program

Revision History

