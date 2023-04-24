Pretzelmaker® Celebrates National Pretzel Day with Free Pretzel Bites

Home of the Original Pretzel Bites Delivers Fresh-Out-Of-The-Oven Offering All Day Long

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretzelmaker, home of the original Pretzel Bites, will celebrate its favorite holiday, National Pretzel Day, with a deal sure to save some dough for all fans. This Pretzel Day, April 26, Pretzelmaker guests are invited to enjoy FREE small Pretzel Bites at participating Pretzelmaker locations in-store, nationwide.

Valid for Original Salted and Unsalted Pretzel Bites, fans can take a bite out of the day with the chain’s hand-rolled, classic offerings. Pretzel Bites make for the perfect complement to Pretzelmaker’s signature all-natural lemonade, available fresh or frozen.

“We can’t wait to welcome guests in-store for a special treat this National Pretzel Day,” said Kate Fortune, Senior Director of Marketing for Pretzelmaker. “As creators of Pretzel Bites, we take great pride in the quality of our crave-able signature menu item.”

For more information on Pretzelmaker, visit www.pretzelmaker.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

Pretzelmaker ®

Since 1991, Pretzelmaker® has specialized in serving fresh baked pretzel products, dipping sauces, and all-natural lemonade. Long recognized as an innovator in their industry, the brand is credited with inventing the popular Pretzel Bites, known for their portability. Pretzelmaker® is currently the second-largest soft pretzel concept in the United States and is also expanding worldwide with locations in Canada, Guam, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico. In 2018, Pretzelmaker launched the Fresh Twist brand to fulfill a growing demand for breakfast and late-night options. For more information, visit www.pretzelmaker.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509