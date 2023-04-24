New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "CBD Oil And CBD Consumer Health Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06451212/?utm_source=GNW

The global CBD oil and CBD consumer health market is expected to grow from $39.54 billion in 2022 to $49.72 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.75%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The CBD oil & CBD consumer health market is expected to reach $123.91 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 25.64%.



The CBD oils and CBD consumer health market consists of sales of CBD isolate and synthetic CBD.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



CBD (Cannabidiol) is a non-psychoactive component derived from the cannabis sativa plant.CBD oil is made by extracting cannabidiol and then diluting it with carrier oil like hemp seed oil or coconut oil.



The CBD oils and CBD consumer health are used in dietary supplements for health benefits.



North America was the largest region in the CBD oil and CBD consumer health market in 2022. The regions covered in the CBD oil and CBD consumer health market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.The countries covered in the CBD Oil And CBD Consumer Health market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The main types of CBD oil and CBD consumer health products are CBD oil, and CBD consumer health.The CBD oil is used for the treatment of many brain-related conditions such as anxiety, depression, epilepsy syndromes, PTSD, and substance addiction.



Cannabidiol (CBD) is collected from the cannabis plant and then mixed in oils like hemp seed oil or coconut oil to produce CBD oil.The CBD oil and CBD consumer health products are used in anxiety/stress, sleep/insomnia, chronic pain, migraines, skin care, seizures, joint pain and inflammation, neurological conditions, and other applications.



The CBD oil and CBD consumer health products are distributed through different channels including CBD oil (B2B and B2C) and CBD consumer health (online, retail stores, and retail pharmacies).



Increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of CBD-infused products is driving the CBD oils and CBD consumer health market.CBD-infused products include food and personal care products with CBD as an ingredient.



People are becoming more aware of the health benefits of CBD-infused products, which results in more use of cannabidiol products.People use CBD oil to treat sleep problems, anxiety, pain, stress, and discomfort.



For instance, in 2020, according to a survey conducted by SingleCare, a US-based authorized prescription discount plan organization, 33% of Americans have already used CBD, while 64% of current CBD users were using CBD for pain relief and inflammation.Besides, 45% of the current CBD users increased their CBD use after the COVID-19 pandemic.



As a result, the increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of CBD-infused products is propelling the CBD oils and CBD consumer health market.



Technological advancement is a key trend in the CBD oils and CBD consumer health market.Major companies in the market are introducing technologically innovative products to remain competitive in the market.



For instance, NextEvo Naturals, a US-based premium supplement brand, launched NextEvo premium pure cannabidiol (CBD) gummies with hemp extract that contains 10 mg of its SmartSorb CBD.It is vegan, non-GMO, and THC-free.



These gummies offer rapid and enhanced absorption due to SmartSorb delivery technology that turns oil-soluble CBD into a water-soluble-like emulsion.



In February 2022, Flora Growth Corp., a Canada-based cannabis products manufacturer, acquired JustCBD for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will strengthen Flora’s footprint in the U.S. wellness market and provide global expansion opportunities for Flora’s product lines. JustCBD is a US-based manufacturer of CBD-infused products.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The CBD oil and CBD consumer health products market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides CBD oil and CBD consumer health products market statistics, including CBD oil and CBD consumer health products industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a CBD oil and CBD consumer health products market share, detailed CBD oil and CBD consumer health products market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the CBD oil and CBD consumer health products industry. This CBD oil and CBD consumer health products market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

