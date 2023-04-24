11th European Corporate Aviation Summit: Network and Explore the Latest Developments in the Corporate Aviation Sector at the ECAS (Corfu, Greece - June 30, 2023)

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "11th ECAS European Corporate Aviation Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Following the previous success of ECAS in the UK, Sweden, Malta, Greece, Turkey and online, the 11th Summit will be organised in Corfu in 2023.

This major networking event will explore the latest developments in the corporate aviation sector of Europe and new business opportunities and challenges. It will also provide the platform for manufacturers and operators as well as any organization interested in this marketplace, to explore all aspects affecting the future of this industry.

It is a unique opportunity to debate the future of business aviation, learn about the latest developments, enhance your knowledge about the European market, and network with leading experts.

Who should attend: Business aircraft operators, manufacturers, consultants, bankers, airport executives, leasing and financing companies, insurance companies and all professionals with an interest in the growth of business aviation and future opportunities in Europe.

Agenda:

Corporate Aviation in Europe: Growth and Challenges for the Future

Financing and Leasing Business Jets and Helicopters in Europe

Sustainable Aviation

The European Operators' Panel

Aircraft Management, Maintenance, and Operations

Asset Management

New Investment Opportunities

Speakers

Alexandra Asche, Sales Director Europe, Global Jet Capital

Mark Byrne, Director, Martyn Fiddler

Jay Faria, President, Airtrade Aviation

Prof. Dr. Triant Flouris, VP - Academic Affairs, Metropolitan College

Anthony Frances, Senior Counsel, Gateley

Alexandre Gregoire, Senior Sales Engineering Specialist, Gulfstream Aerospace

Roberto Hlaca, Director, GetJet

Rachel McKay, Aircraft Expert Witness, KAYWAY.AERO & President, German Aviation Expert Association (GAEA / VdL)

Robert Ricketts, Partner, Holland & Knight

Dimitrios Soukeras, CEO, Organisational Diagnosis

Gavin Thompson, Regional Sales Manager for EMEA, Gulfstream Aerospace

