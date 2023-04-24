Questex’s StreamTV Show Announces the 2023 StreamTV Awards Finalists

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Stream TV Show today announces the finalists for the inaugural StreamTV Awards program, which celebrate and honor the innovators and leaders that are making a difference in driving viewership, revenue growth and elevating their brands and organizations.
The finalists were chosen based on innovation, engagement, leadership, strategy, engagement, audience, revenue and partnerships.
Kevin Gray, VP and Market Leader, Technology, Media & Telecom said, “We’re delighted to honor the remarkable progress in the streaming television industry and shine a light on the exceptional talent of the executives behind the scenes and the FAST Channels and platforms who are leading the way. Congratulations to the finalists and many thanks to the panel of judges for their hard work in making this year's competition a success. We look forward to gathering the industry to see who comes out on top.”
The 2023 finalists:
Advertising Executive of the Year
- Mark Rotblat, Chief Revenue Officer, Tubi
- Paige Bilins, SVP, Product Management, Magnite
- Jim Keller, Executive Vice President, Digital Advertising Sales & Advanced Advertising, Warner Bros Discovery
Marketing Executive of the Year
- Dan Robbins, VP Marketing and Partner Solutions, Roku
- Elizabeth Buhn, VP Platform & Content Marketing, VIZIO
- Nicole Parlapiano, Chief Marketing Officer, Tubi
- Aileen Del Cid, Head of Marketing, Samsung TV Plus
Programming Executive of the Year
- Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi
- Scott Reich, SVP of Programming, Pluto TV
- Craig Junner, SVP, Programming & Content Strategy, Global Media, Blue Ant Media
Content Partnerships Executive of the Year – Distribution
- Regina Breslin, Head of Global Content Distribution, Roku
- Katherine Pond, Group Vice President, VIZIO
- Dave Bernath, Head of Strategic Content Partnerships, Wurl
- Julio Sobral, SVP US & Latin America Global Networks, Blue Ant Media
Content Partnerships Executive of the Year - Acquisition
- Jennifer Vaux, VP, Content Acquisition & Programming, The Roku Channel
- Samuel Harowitz, Vice President, Content Acquisitions & Partnerships, Tubi
- Amy Kuessner - Executive Vice President, Content Strategy & Global Partnerships | Paramount Streaming
- Stefanie Zuroff, Director of Business Development & Content Partnerships, Samsung TV Plus
CEO of the Year
- Tom Ryan, President & CEO, Paramount Streaming
- Byron Allen, CEO, Allen Media Group
- Bill Rouhana, Chairman and CEO, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
FAST Channel of the Year
- Love Nature
- Love Stories TV
- MagellanTV Now
- Revry
- Shout TV
- Vevo Pop
Product and Technology Executive of the Year
- Chris Ambrozic, VP & GM, TiVo Discovery Solutions
- Jason Nealis, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Operations, Astound Broadband
- Vibol Hou, EVP, Chief Technology Officer, Paramount Streaming
- Vijay Sajja, Founder & CEO, Evergent, Inc.
Streaming Platform of the Year
- Atmosphere
- Pluto TV
- Roku
- Samsung TV Plus
- Tubi
2023 Emerging Leaders
- Shaheen Sayani, Head of Content Partnerships, Samsung TV Plus
- Kris-Ann Panzella, Senior Digital Account Executive, Warner Bros. Discovery
- Mike Lockyer, Head of Digital & Social Content, Fubo Corporate and Fubo Sports
- Paige Sherman, Director, Digital Video Programming, Shout! TV™
- Thomas John Byrnes, Director of Product, Paramount+
- Pearlie Oni, Head of People, Philo
The judging panel included experts from the Streaming Television Industry.
The winners will be announced at the StreamTV Awards Dinner on June 12 at the Westin Westminster in Denver, CO, as part of the StreamTV Show, which takes place June 12-14 in Denver.
About StreamTV Show
The StreamTV Show is the annual event where the industry gathers to evaluate, learn, and network. The event returns to Denver with a stellar educational program designed by our committee of 20 prominent industry experts and will feature over 30 sessions focusing on advertising, executive strategy, product and monetization, technology, and user experience.
