CDSG SAMPLES UP TO 2.28% LI2O AT TITAN 2 PROJECT, TANZANIA

Las Vegas, NV., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Lithium Inc., (OTC Markets: CDSG) (the “Company” or “CDSG”) is pleased to announce new positive soil geochemical sample results from further sampling of the company’s expansive Titan 2 lithium property in Tanzania.



The new results complete the approximately 3,950 acres (16 square kilometers) soil geochem sample grid for which the Company had previously reported partial results on March 19th 2023.

The expansive grid covers about 30% of the total Titan 2 project and was designed and conducted by the technical team to follow up on strong lithium geochemical results obtained from prospecting in the area.

With all of the soil sample results from the grid in, we note that positive Lithium geochemical values delineate a continuous zone that covers over half the grid area and averages 1.11% Li2O (4,486 ppm Lithium). The lowest positive value returned 200 ppm Li and the highest value returned 2.28% Li2O (10,600 ppm Li).

The Titan 2 project is located approximately 20 miles west of the larger Titan 1 claim group and, through a new interpretation of airborne magnetic data, appears to be wholly contained within a northeast-southwest-striking fault-bounded structure that may have served to trap Lithium-rich source volcanics and sediments.

Presently the Titan 2 lithium anomaly, which encompasses 2,090 acres and grades 4,486 ppm lithium, compares very favorably to the area of the Thacker Pass mine pit, which covers 1,093 acres and contains 40 years of reserves with an average grade of 3,160 ppm Li.

Craig Alford, MSc, PGeo, and CEO of the Company, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, noted “The surficial results from Titan 2 are exceptional and have helped both expand and define a significant area of very strong lithium in this region. Follow up work will include further prospecting, geologic mapping, infill sampling and a drill program when permitted.”

All samples were collected and transported to the laboratory under the direct supervision of a qualified person. The soil samples were recovered from the B-soil horizon and placed in cloth sample bags. The samples were thoroughly dried at 60oC during preparation and analyzed at the independent ISO 9001 certified African Minerals and Geosciences Centre (AMGC) in Dar es Salaam.

About the Company: China Dongsheng International Inc. (OTC Markets: CDSG), through its wholly owned subsidiary Titan Lithium, Inc., is a lithium explorer and developer with operations in Nevada, USA and The United Republic of Tanzania.

