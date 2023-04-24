New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Angiography Equipment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06451209/?utm_source=GNW

The global angiography equipment market is expected to decline from $11.64 billion in 2022 to $12.59 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The angiography equipment market is expected to reach $16.37 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8%.



The angiogram equipment market consists of sales of angiography equipment solutions, flat-panel digital detectors and image intensifiers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The angiogram equipment examine blood vessels as well as to view a person’s internal organs. The process involves injecting a radio-opaque contrast agent into the bloodstream of the patient and creating the image using X-ray-based methods.



Europe was the largest region in the angiography equipment market in 2022. The regions covered in the angiography equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products in angiography equipment are angiography systems, angiography catheters, angiography contrast media, vascular closure devices (VCD), angiography balloons, angiography guidewires, and angiography accessories.Angiography equipment solutions also known as contrast agents and contrast media are used to improve the diagnostic value of imaging exams.



The technology involved is X-ray angiography, CT angiography, MR angiography, and other technologies.The procedure involved is coronary angiography, endovascular angiography, onco-angiography, and neuro-angiography.



These are used by various end-users such as hospitals and clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, and research institutes.



The rising frequency of cardiovascular illnesses is expected to drive the angiography equipment market.Cardiovascular disease (CVD) system uses X-ray pictures to detect cardiac blood arteries that are obstructed or constricted.



For instance, according to a 2021 report World Health Organization (WHO), a Switzerland-based specialized agency responsible for international public health, an estimated 17.9 million people died from cardiovascular illnesses, representing 32% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 85% were due to heart attack and stroke. Therefore, the rising frequency of cardiovascular illnesses will continue to drive the growth of the angiography equipment market.



Product innovation in angiography equipment is a key trend in the angiography equipment market.Major companies operating in the angiography equipment market are focused on developing new innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in June 2022, Shimadzu Medical Systems, a US-based manufacturer of advanced imaging systems, launched a new angiography system called TriniasTM angiography system.It uses artificial intelligence (AI) deep learning technology while using 40% or lower X-ray doses than previous models.



The image-processing engine of an angiography system has never before used AI, hence this is a first. Additionally, the new Trinias system delivers a sizable new feature set to streamline workflow, enabling a more productive clinical operation in any medical facility.



In April 2021, Siemens Healthineers AG, a Germany-based medical device company, acquired Varian Medical Systems Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aimed to address the growing need for data-driven personalized diagnosis and cancer care to fight back against increasing cancer rates globally. Varian Medical Systems Inc. is a UK-based medical device company.



The countries covered in the Angiography Equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



