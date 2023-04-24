Global Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Strategic Business Report 2023: Stringent Safety Legislations Provide Regulation-Driven Stability to Growth

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) estimated at US$15.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Direct, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.1% CAGR and reach US$35.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Indirect segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.8% CAGR



The Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 23.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 8.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 313 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $15.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $39.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

As Part of the Automotive Electronification Trend, Electronic Tires Grow in Prominence

Against the Backdrop of Growing Penetration of Electronics in an Average Automobile, Modern Tires Today Run Not Only on Air But Also on Data: % Breakdown of the Total Cost of Electronics in an Automobile for the Years 1970, 1980, 2000, 2017, 2020 and 2030

Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Stringent Safety Legislations Provide Regulation-Driven Stability to Growth

The Growing Commercial Value of Safety Technologies Encourages OEM & Aftermarket Fitment of TPMS: Global Passenger Car Safety Systems Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018 and 2022

Ever-Present Threat of Accidents Underlines the Importance of TPMS

With Millions Continuing to Die in Preventable Road Accidents, the Focus on Automobile Safety Has Never Been Higher: Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide by Region for the Years 2017 & 2030

Growing Vehicle Population (PARC) to Drive Fitments of TPMS in the Aftermarket

Rising Passenger Car Density Expands the Addressable Market for TPMS in the Aftermarket: Global Passenger Car Population by Type (in Million Units) for the years 2017 and 2035

Auto Production Trends Dictates Growth in the OEM Market

China Brings Stability to Global Automobile Production Trends

Busy Assembly Line Especially in Asia Keeps the Automotive Supply Chain Well Oiled With New Opportunities: Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Falling Sensor Costs Bring the Technology to the Mainstream Market

Special Focus on Acoustic Wave Sensors

With the Future of all Automotive Innovations Driven by Electronics, Falling Sensor Prices Ranks as a Key Catalyst for the Proliferation of TPMS in Cars: Global Average Price of Sensors (In US$ Per Unit) for the Years 2010, 2015, 2018 and 2020

Reliability Benefits Drive the Popularity of Direct TPMS

Progressive Advancements in Autonomous Cars Step Up the R&D Focus on TPMS

Efforts to Develop Safer Autonomous Cars Requires Robust Tire Information Systems: Autonomous Vehicles Worldwide in 2043 (In Million Units)

Evolution of Mobility as a Service & the Ensuing Focus on TPMS Enabled Predictive Tire Maintenance to Benefit Market Growth

IOT and Cloud Services Transform the TPMS Space

Technology Innovations Remain Crucial to Future Growth

New Generation TPMS Leverage AI Capabilities to Facilitate Real-Time Monitoring and Prevent Expensive Tire Breakdowns

R&D Underway for TPMS Based on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Communication Standards

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

