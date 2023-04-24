New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Urothelial Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06451206/?utm_source=GNW

The global urothelial cancer drugs market is expected to grow from $1.91 billion in 2023 to $2.33 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.98%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The urothelial cancer drugs market is expected to reach $4.80 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.81%.



The urothelial cancer drugs market consist of sales of targeted therapy urothelial cancer drugs and chemo therapy urothelial cancer drugs.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Urothelial cancer drugs refer to medicines and therapies that treat cancer associated with urothelial cells that line the urethra, bladder, ureters, and renal pelvis.These are used to kill tumour cells and provide non-vesical chemotherapy.



The urothelial cancer drug is used to prevent and treat urothelial cancer.



North America was the largest region in the urothelial cancer drugs market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the urothelial cancer drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of urothelial cancer drugs are urothelial carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and adenocarcinoma.The urothelial carcinoma is used to treat epithelial tissue tumors.



Urothelial carcinoma refers to transitional cell cancer that occurs near epithelial tissues.The urothelial cancer drugs are used to treat immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and preservation therapy.



The urothelial cancer drugs are distributed by hospital pharmacies, specialty clinics, cancer institutes, and ambulatory surgical centers.



The rising prevalence of urothelial cancer is expected to propel the urothelial cancer drug market going forward.Urothelial cancer is associated with urothelial cells that line the urethra, bladder, ureters, renal pelvis, and some other organs.



The rising prevalence of urothelial cancer requires novel urothelial cancer drugs and therapies for treatment to reduce fatalities.For instance, in February 2022, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology, a US-based professional organization, the total number of people diagnosed with bladder cancer was 573,278 and 212,536 people died from bladder cancer in 2020 across the globe.



Thus, the rising prevalence of urothelial cancer will drive the urothelial cancer drug market.



Novel combination therapies are the key trends gaining popularity in the urothelial cancer drug market.Combination therapy combines two or more therapeutic agents for the treatment.



Major players are concentrating on creating combination therapies to sustain their position in the urothelial cancer drug market.Combining immunotherapy with targeted drugs is an appealing treatment to reduce the emergence of resistance and improve response in cancer management.



For instance, in July 2022, the United States Food and Drug Administration, a US-based federal agency of the Department of Health and Human Services, accepted the biologics license application (BLA) for an IL-15 superagonist, ImmunityBio’s N-803 in combination with Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine for bladder cancer. N-803 in combination with BCG would be the first immunotherapy combination that can be delivered directly to induce natural killer cells and T cells in the bladder.



Rising prevalence of the geriatric population is driving the urothelial cancer drugs market.Adults 65 and older are referred to as members of the geriatric population.



Due to lowered immunity and advanced age, the elderly population is susceptible to many diseases.The risk of urothelial cancer rises with age, due to which urothelial cancer drugs are required to treat them.



For instance, according to the September 2020 report of the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the population over the age of 65 is expected to increase from 9.3% in 2020 to almost 16.0% in 2050. Therefore, the rising prevalence of the geriatric population will propel the urothelial cancer drug market.



The countries covered in the Urothelial Cancer Drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The urothelial cancer drugs market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides urothelial cancer drugs market statistics, including urothelial cancer drugs industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a urothelial cancer drugs market share, detailed urothelial cancer drugs market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the urothelial cancer drugs industry.

