Global Edge Security Solutions and Services Market Report 2023: A $51+ Billion Industry by 2027 - Increasing Adoption of Multi-Cloud Security Solutions due to Rising Cyberattacks Bolsters Growth

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Edge Security Market by Component (Solutions (CASB, SD-WAN, SASE) and Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Deployment Mode, Vertical (BFSI, Government & Defense, and IT & Telecom) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The edge security market size is expected to grow from USD 19.2 billion in 2022 to USD 51.1 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.6%
The need to simplify IT infrastructure and facilitate updating multiple security systems is driving the growth of the global edge security market.
SASE segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period
Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) is a framework for a network architecture that combines cloud-native security technologies such as SWG, CASB, ZTNA, and FWaaS with SD-WAN capabilities to securely connect users, systems, and endpoints to applications and services anywhere. These functions are delivered from the cloud and provided as a service by the SASE vendor.
SASE architecture simplifies the IT infrastructure and frees organizations from the burden of managing and periodically updating multiple security systems. SASE architecture also enables organizations to save on the costs incurred on procuring multiple security solutions and helps them quickly implement data protection policies. All such benefits are driving the popularity of SASE frameworks among enterprises.
Government & defense vertical to hold second largest market share in 2022
The government segment leverages digital technologies to transform how the public sector operates and delivers services to its customers. Governments across the globe are focusing on developing smart and connected cities with the help of smart sensors, digital government platforms, automation, improved mobility, data collection, and analytics. The government sector deals with highly confidential data; as a result, the need for a more secure and reliable communication spectrum arises.
The major concern for all the regulatory authorities is reducing the high cost of telecom equipment in providing strong and efficient bandwidth in public places and government offices. This has enabled many solution providers to develop a highly secure, high-speed, and efficient communication network by deploying SD-WAN solutions and adopting ZTNA measures. These solutions help decongest the existing network and provide high-speed broadband to its users through the available spectrum.
North America to hold the largest market share of the edge security market in 2022
Enterprises in the region are investing heavily in technologies such as AI, 5G, ML, blockchain, big data, and the cloud, which is driving the demand for cloud security solutions, such as SD-WAN, ZTNA, SWG, and CASB.
According to the Mobile Economy North America 2022 report, 5G connections (excluding IoT) will hit 280 million by 2025 and account for 64% of all mobile connections in North America. Further, the sudden and significant transition to remote work in 2020 has increased security risks and created a need to develop a distributed security perimeter. This is likely to boost the market for edge security solutions in the region during the forecast period.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|287
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$19.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$51.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|21.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Premium Insights
- Increasing Adoption of Multi-Cloud Security Solutions due to Rising Cyberattacks to Drive Market Growth
- Solutions Segment to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period
- Iaas Segment to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period
- Large Enterprises Segment to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period
- Bfsi Segment to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period
- Asia-Pacific Region to Offer Lucrative Opportunities for Growth During Forecast Period
Market Overview and Industry Trends
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Need for Unified Multi-Cloud Security Solutions due to Increasing Cyberattacks
- Growing Government Support for Multi-Cloud Security Solutions
Restraints
- Shortage of Skills Necessary to Deploy Multi-Cloud Security Solutions
Opportunities
- Adoption of Byod and Remote Working Models
Challenges
- Complexities Associated with Multi-Cloud Security Solutions and Services
Technology Analysis
- Ai/Ml and Multi-Cloud Security
- Big Data Analytics and Multi-Cloud Security
- Blockchain Technology with Multi-Cloud Security
- Zero Trust Network Access
- Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
Regulatory Landscape
- Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (Pci-Dss)
- General Data Protection Regulation (Gdpr)
- California Consumer Privacy Act (Ccpa)
- Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (Pipeda)
- Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (Hipaa)
- International Organization for Standardization (Iso) Standard 27001
- Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
Use Cases
- Use Case 1: Aqua Security Helps Ncr Corporation to Securely Transit to Multi-Cloud Microservices Application
- Use Case 2: Viutv Chooses Cloudguard Cloud Security Posture Management to Secure Multi-Cloud Environment
- Use Case 3: O.C. Tanner Protects Customer Data Across Hybrid, Multi-Cloud, and Multi-Site Environments
- Use Case 4: Cadence Uses Cloudguard Posture Management for Robust Security Across Its Multi-Cloud Environment
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Microsoft
- Vmware
- Rackspace
- Check Point
- F5
- Amazon Web Services
- Fujitsu
- Entrust
- Google Cloud
- Cloudflare
- IBM
- Cloud4C
- Proofpoint
- Lacework
- Bmc Software
- Sonicwall
- Atos
- Imperva
- Micro Focus
Other Players
- Aqua Security
- Aviatrix
- Saviynt
- Tufin
- Distology
- Fortanix
- Illumio
- Fidelis Cybersecurity
- Valtix
- Orca Security
- Ascend Technologies
- Ermetic
- Caveonix
- Accuknox
