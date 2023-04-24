New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Private Hospital Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06451203/?utm_source=GNW

The global private hospital market is expected to grow from $2,742.38 billion in 2022 to $3,158.06 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.16%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The private hospital market is expected to reach $5,527.01 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.02%.



The private hospital market includes revenues earned by entities by caregiver support services, clinical assessments, home health aides, health care escorts, and private nursing care.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



A private hospital refers to a for-profit institution that provides treatment and healthcare services that are privately funded and operated by the owner, who is often a company or a single person. The private hospital provide medical and surgical treatment to sick and injured patients.



North America was the largest region in the private hospital market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main category in private hospital are childrens hospital, multispecialty hospitals, acute care hospitals and specialty hospitals.Children’s hospital refers to hospital personnel who have undergone further training to assist in the treatment of kids for a range of acute and long-term medical requirements.



The main capacity are large, medium and small. The main location are rural and urban.



The rising death rate due to chronic diseases is expected to propel the private hospital market.Chronic diseases refer to an illness that lasts for a year or longer that requires ongoing medical attention.



Private hospitals provide a crucial chance to begin managing chronic illnesses properly and address preventative health concerns.For instance, according to data published in April 2021 by the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based health organization for international public health, 41 million people die every year due to chronic diseases globally, close to 71% of all deaths.



Therefore, the rising death rate due to chronic diseases is driving the growth of the private hospital market.



Technological advancement is a key trend in the private hospital market.Major market players are concentrating on creating or using advanced medical technologies to sustain their position in the private hospital market.



For instance, in June 2022, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, an India-based private eye hospital chain, in collaboration with Logy.AI, an India-based AI healthcare platform, introduced an AI-based screening solution to identify cataracts on the spot to avoid blindness with 92% accuracy. The solution uses the smartphone for cataract screening, which is a simple chatbot on WhatsApp, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) for early screening and treatment at the right stage.



In February 2022, Ramsay Healthcare, an Australian-based healthcare provider network, acquired Elysium Healthcare for £775 million ($915.6 million). Through this acquisition, Ramsay Healthcare looks to enter the UK mental health hospital network with the possibilities of both organic and inorganic expansion and the ability to increase services in the UK. Elysium Healthcare is a UK-based private provider of mental health services.



The countries covered in the private hospital market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



