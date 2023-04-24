Global Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market Analysis Report 2023 - Forecast to 2028 - Increasing Number of Cloud Security Measures Across Verticals to Fuel Growth

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global SASE Market by Offering (Network as a Service, Security as a Service), Organization size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Government, BFSI, Retail and eCommerce, IT and ITeS), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global SASE market size is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2023 to USD 5.9 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.0% during the forecast period.

With the digital transformation of businesses, security is moving to the cloud. This is driving a need for converged services to reduce complexity, improve speed and agility, enable multi-cloud networking and secure SASE architecture.

Security as a service segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Security as a Service (SaaS) is a key component of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architecture. SaaS refers to a cloud-based security solution that is delivered as a service. With SaaS, users can access security services from anywhere over the internet, without investing in expensive hardware or software. The growing need to analyze regulatory requirements, policies, and obligations is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

SMEs segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Governments of various countries take initiatives to protect SMEs. For instance, the UK government has launched cybersecurity initiatives for SMEs to protect their businesses from cyberattacks. These initiatives for SMEs are projected to drive the growth of the SMEs segment.

North America region to record the highest market share in the SASE market in 2023

North America consists of developed countries that are technologically advanced with well-developed infrastructure. Being the strongest economies, the US and Canada are the top contributing countries in North America in SASE solutions. Technology is getting more advanced with each passing day, and the growing economies of the US and Canada enable them to invest in these new technologies in huge amounts.

Public and private organizations in the region are focused on cloud security solutions, such as SD-WAN, ZTNA, SWG, and CASB. The region has several large enterprises and rapidly growing SMEs where protecting the consumers' identities is the prime objective.

Enterprises in this area have started implementing various technologies, such as AI, ML, blockchain, big data, and cloud, for securing data. Service providers in this region consistently invest in expanding and upgrading their LTE and LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) networks, SD-WAN, network security, WLAN, and enterprise collaboration portfolios.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $5.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.0% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Increasing Number of Cloud Security Measures Across Verticals to Fuel Growth

Network as a Service Segment to Account for Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

Large Enterprises Segment to Account for Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

Bfsi Segment to Account for Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

Market Overview and Industry Trends

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Need for Unified Network Security Architecture

Lack of Security Tools and Processes

Mandate to Follow Regulatory and Data Protection Laws

Restraints

Lack of Awareness About Cloud Resources, Cloud Security Architecture, and Sd-Wan Strategy

Opportunities

Increase in Adoption of Cloud-Based Services Among Smes

Growing Mobile Workforce

Challenges

Lack of Awareness Among Enterprises About Benefits of SASE Solutions

Ecosystem Analysis

SASE Component Providers

SASE Planning and Designing

SASE System Integrators

SASE End-users

Case Study Analysis

Perimeter 81

Twingate

Fortinet

Aryaka

Zscalar

Best Practices in Sase

Deployment of Right Integration Plan

Following Zero Trust Principles

Securing Remote Access

Implementation of Web Filtering and Malware Protection

Impact of SASE on Adjacent Technologies

Network Security

Identity and Access Management

Cloud Security

Remote Work Solutions

Adoption of Sase

Single Vendor Offering

Explicit Pairing

Managed Sase

Company Profiles

Major Players (Business Overview, Products/Solutions/Services Offered, Recent Developments, Analyst's View)

Cisco

Vmware

Fortinet

Palo Alto Networks

Akamai

Zscaler

Cloudflare

Forcepoint

Broadcom

Check Point

Netskope

Mcafee

Citrix

Proofpoint

Aruba Networks

Juniper Networks

Verizon

Sonicwall

Barracuda Networks

Starups/Smes

Perimeter 81

Open Systems

Aryaka

Twingate

Claro Enterprise Solution

Nordlayer

Exium

Cato Networks

Versa Networks

