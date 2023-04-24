Global Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market Analysis Report 2023 - Forecast to 2028 - Increasing Number of Cloud Security Measures Across Verticals to Fuel Growth

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global SASE Market by Offering (Network as a Service, Security as a Service), Organization size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Government, BFSI, Retail and eCommerce, IT and ITeS), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global SASE market size is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2023 to USD 5.9 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.0% during the forecast period.
With the digital transformation of businesses, security is moving to the cloud. This is driving a need for converged services to reduce complexity, improve speed and agility, enable multi-cloud networking and secure SASE architecture.
Security as a service segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
Security as a Service (SaaS) is a key component of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architecture. SaaS refers to a cloud-based security solution that is delivered as a service. With SaaS, users can access security services from anywhere over the internet, without investing in expensive hardware or software. The growing need to analyze regulatory requirements, policies, and obligations is expected to drive the growth of the segment.
SMEs segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Governments of various countries take initiatives to protect SMEs. For instance, the UK government has launched cybersecurity initiatives for SMEs to protect their businesses from cyberattacks. These initiatives for SMEs are projected to drive the growth of the SMEs segment.
North America region to record the highest market share in the SASE market in 2023
North America consists of developed countries that are technologically advanced with well-developed infrastructure. Being the strongest economies, the US and Canada are the top contributing countries in North America in SASE solutions. Technology is getting more advanced with each passing day, and the growing economies of the US and Canada enable them to invest in these new technologies in huge amounts.
Public and private organizations in the region are focused on cloud security solutions, such as SD-WAN, ZTNA, SWG, and CASB. The region has several large enterprises and rapidly growing SMEs where protecting the consumers' identities is the prime objective.
Enterprises in this area have started implementing various technologies, such as AI, ML, blockchain, big data, and cloud, for securing data. Service providers in this region consistently invest in expanding and upgrading their LTE and LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) networks, SD-WAN, network security, WLAN, and enterprise collaboration portfolios.
Premium Insights
- Increasing Number of Cloud Security Measures Across Verticals to Fuel Growth
- Network as a Service Segment to Account for Larger Market Share During Forecast Period
- Large Enterprises Segment to Account for Larger Market Share During Forecast Period
- Bfsi Segment to Account for Larger Market Share During Forecast Period
Market Overview and Industry Trends
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Need for Unified Network Security Architecture
- Lack of Security Tools and Processes
- Mandate to Follow Regulatory and Data Protection Laws
Restraints
- Lack of Awareness About Cloud Resources, Cloud Security Architecture, and Sd-Wan Strategy
Opportunities
- Increase in Adoption of Cloud-Based Services Among Smes
- Growing Mobile Workforce
Challenges
- Lack of Awareness Among Enterprises About Benefits of SASE Solutions
Ecosystem Analysis
- SASE Component Providers
- SASE Planning and Designing
- SASE System Integrators
- SASE End-users
Case Study Analysis
- Perimeter 81
- Twingate
- Fortinet
- Aryaka
- Zscalar
Best Practices in Sase
- Deployment of Right Integration Plan
- Following Zero Trust Principles
- Securing Remote Access
- Implementation of Web Filtering and Malware Protection
Impact of SASE on Adjacent Technologies
- Network Security
- Identity and Access Management
- Cloud Security
- Remote Work Solutions
Adoption of Sase
- Single Vendor Offering
- Explicit Pairing
- Managed Sase
Company Profiles
Major Players (Business Overview, Products/Solutions/Services Offered, Recent Developments, Analyst's View)
- Cisco
- Vmware
- Fortinet
- Palo Alto Networks
- Akamai
- Zscaler
- Cloudflare
- Forcepoint
- Broadcom
- Check Point
- Netskope
- Mcafee
- Citrix
- Proofpoint
- Aruba Networks
- Juniper Networks
- Verizon
- Sonicwall
- Barracuda Networks
Starups/Smes
- Perimeter 81
- Open Systems
- Aryaka
- Twingate
- Claro Enterprise Solution
- Nordlayer
- Exium
- Cato Networks
- Versa Networks
