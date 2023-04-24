Global Aqueous-based Metal Cleaners Market Research Report 2023

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aqueous-based Metal Cleaners Market by Cleaning Chemicals (Builders, Sequestrants & Inhibitors, Surfactants), End-use Industries (Manufacturing, Automotive & Aerospace, Healthcare), Chemistry Type, Technology, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aqueous-based metal cleaners market will grow to USD 14.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4% from USD 11.2 billion in 2022

Automotive and manufacturing are the key end-use industries of aqueous metal cleaners. The use of aqueous metal cleaners in manufacturing body parts is essential. Metal body parts of vehicles are cleaned by aqueous metal cleaners. There is increased production of vehicles globally. This leads to an increase in the usage of aqueous metal cleaners in the industry.

Dip is projected to be the second fastest-growing technology of aqueous-based metal cleaners market during the forecast period

Dip or immersion technology is a lower-cost parts cleaning method, but it operates at higher chemical concentration levels and high temperatures for effective cleaning. In this technology, small or large parts are immersed in the tank of cleaning solution at a high temperature.

Dip technology is an effective way to remove contaminants in industrial manufacturing, which often produce large amounts of dirt. This technology is majorly used for objects including vehicles, machinery, pharmaceutical, and industrial that are difficult to clean using other methods.

Acidic is estimated to be the second largest chemistry type in aqueous-based metal cleaners market, in terms of value, in 2021

After alkaline cleaners, acidic cleaners are the second-most widely used cleaners globally. Acidic cleaners are water-based mixtures with a ph level of less than 7.

They are majorly used to remove scale, rust, and oxides from metals. Surface treatments, including phosphating and brightening, use acidic chemistry types of aqueous solutions. Use of eye protection equipment and gloves is required for protection from the fumes while using acidic cleaners.

Sequestrants and inhibitors are projected to be the second fastest-growing cleaning chemical of aqueous-based metal cleaners market during the forecast period

Sequestrants are water conditioners that are used to prevent the precipitation and deposit of metal ions in alkaline media. They help to remove oxide layers without attacking the base metal and to control water hardness.

Their function is to form soluble complexes, either with calcium and magnesium or with metals from dissolved oxides. Examples of such sequestrants are tripolyphosphates, organic phosphates, and polycarbonic acid salts such as sodium gluconates. Inhibitors are used in aqueous-based metal cleaning solutions.

Corrosion of metal parts during cleaning is of lesser importance with alkaline cleaners and ferrous metals. In alkaline solutions, iron and steel are relatively stable. The case is different for acid systems or for non-ferrous metals. Depending on the builder system, the pH value, and the workpiece metal, various substances can be used.

Automotive & aerospace is estimated to be the second largest end-use industry in aqueous-based metal cleaners market, in terms of value, in 2021

Aircraft require regular cleaning to prevent them from early wear and tear and to increase the product life. The automotive sector requires cleaning and polishing during the manufacturing and assembly stages. In this industry, regular tire cleaning, body cleaning, and window cleaning are also required.

In the automotive industry, aqueous-based metal cleaners are used to clean oil, rear-end gear grease, and heavy brake dust from brake parts. Automated spray washers that work in conjunction with aqueous cleaners are helped to clean auto parts, thereby eliminating the need for manual scrubbing and brushing.

North America is estimated to be the second-largest aqueous-based metal cleaners market, in terms of value, in 2021

North America comprises developed economies, and the region has strong manufacturing, automotive, aerospace & defense industries. This region is technologically advanced, with various innovations in the hardware and software sectors.

North America has flourished owing to the growth of economies such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. These countries are strongly integrated through the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), owing to which trade between these countries has increased significantly during the past 20 years and has accelerated the economic growth of the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The US and Canada are interconnected through OEMs and automotive parts businesses manufacturing and assembling automobiles.

Competitive landscape

The aqueous-based metal cleaners market is dominated by BASF SE (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), Eastman Chemical Company (US), The Chemours Company (US), Stepan Company (US), Clariant AG (Switzerland), and Nouryon (Netherlands).

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 265 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $11.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $14.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Manufacturing Industry to Drive Market During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific to be Largest Market During Forecast Period

Aqueous Cleaners Segment and China Accounted for Largest Shares in 2021

Ultrasonic Led Aqueous-based Metal Cleaners Market

India to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapidly Growing Automotive and Manufacturing Industries

Increasing Demand for Aqueous-based Metal Cleaners Over Solvent-based Cleaners

Transition to Safer Alternatives for Solvent Degreasing Applications

Restraints

Factors Pertaining to Environmental Responsibility

Higher Energy Demand Compared to Solvent Cleaners

Opportunities

Green and Bio-based Alternatives to Traditional Metal Cleaners

Increased Demand for Aqueous Metal Cleaners from 3D Printing Industry

Challenges

Potential for Re-Use and Recycling in Solvent Cleaning

Industry Trends

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Materials

Metal Cleaning Chemical Manufacturers for Aqueous Formulations

Finished Aqueous-based Metal Cleaner Manufacturers

Distribution Network

End-use Industries

Technology Analysis

Cyclic Nucleation Process Technology for Cleaning Metals

Bio-Remediation

Case Study Analysis

Case Study on Aerosol Service Sp. z.o.o.

Case Study on Lightolier

Company Profiles

Major Players

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Stepan Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Dow Inc.

The Chemours Company

Nouryon

Clariant AG

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Other Key Market Players

Kyzen Corporation

Adeka Corporation

Aarti Industries Limited

Colonial Chemical

Galaxy Surfactants

Innospec

Lankem Ltd.

DST-Chemicals

PCC Group

Pilot Chemical Company

Sasol

Unger Fabrikker AS

Elles Oberflachen Systeme GmbH

Enviroserve Chemicals Inc.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co.

