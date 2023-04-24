Global Aqueous-based Metal Cleaners Market Research Report 2023

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aqueous-based Metal Cleaners Market by Cleaning Chemicals (Builders, Sequestrants & Inhibitors, Surfactants), End-use Industries (Manufacturing, Automotive & Aerospace, Healthcare), Chemistry Type, Technology, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aqueous-based metal cleaners market will grow to USD 14.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4% from USD 11.2 billion in 2022
Automotive and manufacturing are the key end-use industries of aqueous metal cleaners. The use of aqueous metal cleaners in manufacturing body parts is essential. Metal body parts of vehicles are cleaned by aqueous metal cleaners. There is increased production of vehicles globally. This leads to an increase in the usage of aqueous metal cleaners in the industry.
Dip is projected to be the second fastest-growing technology of aqueous-based metal cleaners market during the forecast period
Dip or immersion technology is a lower-cost parts cleaning method, but it operates at higher chemical concentration levels and high temperatures for effective cleaning. In this technology, small or large parts are immersed in the tank of cleaning solution at a high temperature.
Dip technology is an effective way to remove contaminants in industrial manufacturing, which often produce large amounts of dirt. This technology is majorly used for objects including vehicles, machinery, pharmaceutical, and industrial that are difficult to clean using other methods.
Acidic is estimated to be the second largest chemistry type in aqueous-based metal cleaners market, in terms of value, in 2021
After alkaline cleaners, acidic cleaners are the second-most widely used cleaners globally. Acidic cleaners are water-based mixtures with a ph level of less than 7.
They are majorly used to remove scale, rust, and oxides from metals. Surface treatments, including phosphating and brightening, use acidic chemistry types of aqueous solutions. Use of eye protection equipment and gloves is required for protection from the fumes while using acidic cleaners.
Sequestrants and inhibitors are projected to be the second fastest-growing cleaning chemical of aqueous-based metal cleaners market during the forecast period
Sequestrants are water conditioners that are used to prevent the precipitation and deposit of metal ions in alkaline media. They help to remove oxide layers without attacking the base metal and to control water hardness.
Their function is to form soluble complexes, either with calcium and magnesium or with metals from dissolved oxides. Examples of such sequestrants are tripolyphosphates, organic phosphates, and polycarbonic acid salts such as sodium gluconates. Inhibitors are used in aqueous-based metal cleaning solutions.
Corrosion of metal parts during cleaning is of lesser importance with alkaline cleaners and ferrous metals. In alkaline solutions, iron and steel are relatively stable. The case is different for acid systems or for non-ferrous metals. Depending on the builder system, the pH value, and the workpiece metal, various substances can be used.
Automotive & aerospace is estimated to be the second largest end-use industry in aqueous-based metal cleaners market, in terms of value, in 2021
Aircraft require regular cleaning to prevent them from early wear and tear and to increase the product life. The automotive sector requires cleaning and polishing during the manufacturing and assembly stages. In this industry, regular tire cleaning, body cleaning, and window cleaning are also required.
In the automotive industry, aqueous-based metal cleaners are used to clean oil, rear-end gear grease, and heavy brake dust from brake parts. Automated spray washers that work in conjunction with aqueous cleaners are helped to clean auto parts, thereby eliminating the need for manual scrubbing and brushing.
North America is estimated to be the second-largest aqueous-based metal cleaners market, in terms of value, in 2021
North America comprises developed economies, and the region has strong manufacturing, automotive, aerospace & defense industries. This region is technologically advanced, with various innovations in the hardware and software sectors.
North America has flourished owing to the growth of economies such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. These countries are strongly integrated through the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), owing to which trade between these countries has increased significantly during the past 20 years and has accelerated the economic growth of the US, Canada, and Mexico.
The US and Canada are interconnected through OEMs and automotive parts businesses manufacturing and assembling automobiles.
Competitive landscape
The aqueous-based metal cleaners market is dominated by BASF SE (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), Eastman Chemical Company (US), The Chemours Company (US), Stepan Company (US), Clariant AG (Switzerland), and Nouryon (Netherlands).
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|265
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$11.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$14.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Premium Insights
- Manufacturing Industry to Drive Market During Forecast Period
- Asia-Pacific to be Largest Market During Forecast Period
- Aqueous Cleaners Segment and China Accounted for Largest Shares in 2021
- Ultrasonic Led Aqueous-based Metal Cleaners Market
- India to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rapidly Growing Automotive and Manufacturing Industries
- Increasing Demand for Aqueous-based Metal Cleaners Over Solvent-based Cleaners
- Transition to Safer Alternatives for Solvent Degreasing Applications
Restraints
- Factors Pertaining to Environmental Responsibility
- Higher Energy Demand Compared to Solvent Cleaners
Opportunities
- Green and Bio-based Alternatives to Traditional Metal Cleaners
- Increased Demand for Aqueous Metal Cleaners from 3D Printing Industry
Challenges
- Potential for Re-Use and Recycling in Solvent Cleaning
Industry Trends
Supply Chain Analysis
- Raw Materials
- Metal Cleaning Chemical Manufacturers for Aqueous Formulations
- Finished Aqueous-based Metal Cleaner Manufacturers
- Distribution Network
- End-use Industries
Technology Analysis
- Cyclic Nucleation Process Technology for Cleaning Metals
- Bio-Remediation
Case Study Analysis
- Case Study on Aerosol Service Sp. z.o.o.
- Case Study on Lightolier
Company Profiles
Major Players
- BASF SE
- Evonik Industries AG
- Stepan Company
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Dow Inc.
- The Chemours Company
- Nouryon
- Clariant AG
- Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
Other Key Market Players
- Kyzen Corporation
- Adeka Corporation
- Aarti Industries Limited
- Colonial Chemical
- Galaxy Surfactants
- Innospec
- Lankem Ltd.
- DST-Chemicals
- PCC Group
- Pilot Chemical Company
- Sasol
- Unger Fabrikker AS
- Elles Oberflachen Systeme GmbH
- Enviroserve Chemicals Inc.
- Tokyo Chemical Industry Co.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lh2l22
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment