Breakfast Foods Market and Refrigerated Snacks Market Report 2023 | Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Consumption, Revenue, Sales, Key Companies Regional Outlook and Forecast

Dubai, UAE, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recent research report published by Extrapolate on Breakfast Foods Market aims to provide insightful analysis and a regional view of the projected market growth. Our research team has conducted a comprehensive study of the industry, which includes SWOT assessments based on industry segmentations, including geographical regions, types, applications, and manufacture.

The report offers a valuable resource for businesses and financial backers seeking information about the breakfast foods market. We have evaluated the key market trends, drivers, and impacting factors shaping the global outlook for breakfast foods. The report further gives insight into market size to highlight emerging opportunities for market participants.

The global Breakfast Foods Market size was worth around USD 415.27 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow around USD 725.31 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate of roughly 7.2% between 2022 and 2030.

The global breakfast foods market report was developed using a detailed, comprehensive approach that incorporates both qualitative and quantitative factors. The report includes a thorough analysis of the current state and future trends in the market, as well as information related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. A thorough table of contents is also offered to make it easier for readers to traverse the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the food industry is comprised of numerous key players that strive to capture the market share by offering innovative products and services to consumers. PepsiCo, and Mars, amongst others, are some of the prominent players in this industry.

This latest report offers a thorough understanding of the global breakfast foods market, covering all its critical facets, from a macro overview of the market to micro specifics of the breakfast foods market size, competitive landscape, development trends, niche market, important market drivers and challenges, value chain analysis, etc.

Our expert team's analysis indicates that over the projected period (2022-2030), the global breakfast foods market will expand annually at a CAGR of about 7.2%. The market is predicted to rise at a significant rate due to several driving factors, such as increasing health awareness on a global level, rising demand for ready-to-eat food, and consumers' preference for instant breakfast cereals as a convenient and satisfying choice.

Overall, our report aims to provide a comprehensive picture of the global breakfast foods market share, with both primary and secondary data, to help readers understand how the breakfast foods market scenario has changed globally. We hope this report will be instructive and actionable for businesses and financial backers seeking information about the breakfast foods market.

Key Players Covered in the Report:

PepsiCo

General Mills

The Kraft Heinz Company

NESTLE

The Hain Celestial Group

Happy Egg Co.

Hormel Foods Corporation

Kellogg's Company

Unilever

ITC Limited

Del Monte Foods Inc

Mars Incorporated

Segmental Analysis:

Segmentation analysis is a crucial aspect of market research that helps businesses understand their target audience better. In this analysis, the market is bifurcated into different segments based on various factors such as nature, distribution channels, demographics, and more.

Segmentation by Product Type

Cereals

Beverage

Snack Bars

Ready Meals

Others

Segmentation by Nature

Conventional

Organic

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online

Regional Landscape:

The global breakfast foods market is witnessing significant growth, with North America leading the market share due to several factors. One of the primary factors for North America's dominance in the breakfast food market is its excess production capacity. The region has a well-established food industry and advanced technology, which has allowed manufacturers to increase their production capacity significantly. This, in turn, has led to an increase in the availability of breakfast foods in the region, catering to the rising demand.

Another factor contributing to North America's dominance in the breakfast food market is the region's purchasing habits and increasing consumption rate. Consumers in the region have a strong affinity towards breakfast foods, and this trend is particularly evident among the youth and working-class populations. With changing consumer preferences and increasing demand for smaller meals, the popularity of breakfast foods such as cereals, snack bars, and other food items has grown considerably in the region.

The dominance of North America in the breakfast food market is further evident with the introduction of several global food companies such as PepsiCo, Mars, and so on. In 2001, PepsiCo acquired Quaker Oats Company to expand its breakfast food offerings and establish its dominance in the market. With innovative alliances such as PepsiCo-Frito-Lay, the company has retained its market position and strengthened its presence in the region.

Conclusively, North America's dominance in the breakfast food market share can be attributed to several factors such as excess production capacity, purchasing habits, and consumption trends. With the region's strong food industry and advanced technology, it is poised to retain its leading position in the global breakfast foods market in the foreseeable future.

Key Regions Covered in the Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America





Part II: Refrigerated Snacks Market Report 2023-2032:

According to the latest report by Extrapolate, the global Refrigerated Snacks Market is projected to reach USD 102.82 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032. The market size was worth around USD 56.25 billion in 2022, with the rising popularity of refrigerated snacks among consumers, such as cheese-based snacks, yogurt snacks, snack bars, specialty desserts, dips, and spreads.

The organic segment is expected to hold over 13.8% market share and continue its dominance over the forecast period, with growing consumer preferences for organic food and a rising health-conscious population. The savory snacks segment held the largest market share in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow at a rapid CAGR, while North America leads the market.

The growing popularity of ready-to-eat convenience food items is driving market growth, as consumers across the globe prefer convenience food due to increased time pressure and busy lifestyles. However, fluctuating raw material prices, such as meat and fresh vegetables, hamper market growth to some extent.

By type, the refrigerated snacks market is segmented into fruit, confectionery, savory, yogurt, meat, bakery, and others. Due to the rising demand for convenient food products, the food services segment is predicted to maintain its market dominance.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online shopping, and other retailers constitute the market segments for refrigerated snacks. The market for refrigerated snacks worldwide was dominated by the online segment.

In March 2022, Clio Snacks added Vanilla Almond Granola & Yogurt Parfait Bars, Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bars, and Vanilla Less Sugar Yogurt Bars to their new collection of chilled, handheld bars, intending to expand its offerings and retain a larger market share.

As refrigerated snacks continue to gain popularity, manufacturers are increasingly offering organic and natural options, offering a greater variety of quality convenience and food products to meet the changing consumer demand.

Key Insights:

The organic segment held the largest market share in 2022

The savory snacks segment held the largest market share in 2022

The food services segment dominated the market share in 2022

The online retail segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022

North America held the largest market share in 2022

The fruit snacks segment is expected to experience encouraging growth over the projection period.

