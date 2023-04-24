CS 2-WEEK DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Credit Suisse (CS) Investors with Over $500k in Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys Before May 8th Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS, CSGKF) investors who suffered over $500k in losses to submit your losses now.



Expanded Class Period: Mar. 10, 2022 – Mar. 20, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 8, 2023

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS, CSGKF) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The litigation focuses on Credit Suisse’s statements about its liquidity and overall financial condition.

On Dec. 1, 2022, the company’s Chairman (Axel P. Lehmann) assured investors during an interview with the Financial Times that customer outflows not only “completely flattened out” but also that outflows had “partially reversed.” The next day, Lehmann stated in an interview with Bloomberg Television that, as of Nov. 11, 2022, customer outflows had “basically stopped.”

The complaint alleges that: (1) contrary to statements by Lehmann, the sharp increase in customer outflows Credit Suisse began experiencing in Oct. 2022 remained ongoing; and (2) consequently, the company downplayed the impact of its recent series of quarterly losses and risk and compliance failures on its liquidity and client retention ability.

Investors began to learn the truth on Feb. 9, 2023, when Credit Suisse announced its 2022 financial results that revealed large customer outflows continued through year-end 2022.

On Feb. 21, 2023, Reuters reported that Swiss regulators are investigating whether remarks by Lehmann about customer outflows having stabilized were potentially misleading.

On Mar. 14, 2023 Credit Suisse revealed it failed to maintain an effective assessment process to identify material misstatement risks in its financial statements.

On Mar. 15, 2023 Bloomberg reported that Saudi National Bank, Credit Suisse’s largest shareholder, would not provide additional liquidity to the company.

Most recently, on Mar. 20, 2023, Credit Suisse announced it agreed to merge with UBS and shareholders would receive 1 UBS share for 22.48 Credit Suisse shares.

These events have driven the price of Credit Suisse American Depositary Receipts sharply lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Credit Suisse lied about the magnitude of customer outflows in an effort to slow an apparent run-on-the-bank,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

